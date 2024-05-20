Summer Vacation 2024: Delhi government orders closure of all schools with immediate effect amid heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi School Summer Vacation 2024 announced

The Delhi government has closed all schools, including government, and private, due to rising temperature conditions. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.

The Delhi government has issued a directive for private and government-aided schools to close immediately for summer vacations due to the ongoing heatwave. Despite a prior directive to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, some schools remain open, prompting this urgent order.

In a circular from the Directorate of Education, it was stated: "All government schools have been closed since May 11, 2024. However, it has been observed that some government-aided and unaided recognized private schools are still operating during the ongoing severe heat waves. Therefore, all heads of these schools are advised to close for summer vacation with immediate effect."

Delhi has experienced a significant rise in temperatures, reaching a peak of 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The previous days recorded temperatures of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heatwave conditions across many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in other areas for the next five days. The government emphasizes the importance of prioritizing student safety amidst these extreme weather conditions.