PM Modi cites Rahul Gandhi's viral video to slam him again on Muslim reservation: Watch

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's Jhargram on Monday, accused Congress of communalism, alleging that it intends to take away the reservations of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to give them to Muslims. The Prime Minister accused the grand old party of being a communal party that still has the thought process of the Muslim League.

"Many journalists asked me about Muslim reservation during my recent interviews, but see, Congress 'Shehzada' himself is emphasising it in his video," he said.

Referring to a video that has gone viral on social media, PM Modi said, "On one hand, Manmohan Singh had said Muslims had the first right to Bharat's resources. On the other, the Shehzada of Congress, in a video that surfaced on social media, is seen saying Congress will give reservation to Muslims."

The Prime Minister said he has seen the video of Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi), which is 11-12 years old.

"I have seen a video of the 'Shehzada' of Congress on social media. In this 11-12 year-old video, the prince of Congress is openly saying the Congress will give reservation to Muslims," he said.

What Rahul Gandhi said in viral video

In the viral video, cited by PM Modi at the Jhargram rally, Gandhi can be seen saying in Hindi, "Mulayam Singh Yadav tinbar Mukhaymantri bane, ek bar bhi aarakshan ke bare me nahi bolen, presswalo ne puchha aap arakshan ke bare me kya sochaten hain? Sannata chha gaya.... jaisa abhi chhaya aise...do tin bar puchcha par...Bhayi Congress karti hai, Manmohan Singh ji khade hoten hain kahaten h bhaiya hum denge, 'musalman bhayion ko aarakshan' denge, shamil karenge inko, Mulayam Singh ji khade hokar kahaten hain bhaiya agar main hota to jayeda karta, magar aap then, tin bar fir, kiyon nahi kya?"

"Mulayam Singh Yadav served as chief minister for three times. He did not speak about the reservation for a single time. When the reporters asked him about the reservation, there was a pin-drop silence....like this...But Congress does (speak). Manmohan Singh stands and says that we will give reservation to Muslims. Will include them (Muslims) in the quota. Now, Mulayam Singh ji stands and says If I were there, I would have given more. But, you were in power three times. Why did you not do it?" Gandhi's statement read in English.

