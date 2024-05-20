Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi's death: India declares 'one-day state mourning' tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Late Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

India on Monday announced that there will be a one-day state mourning in India on Tuesday (May 21) for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash.

"Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister have passed in a helicopter crash, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on 21st May throughout india. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s statement read.

Indian government pays tributes to Raisi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday said India stands with the people of Iran at this time of tragedy, expressing shock over the death of Iranian President and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Raisi, Abdollahian and a number of other officials were found dead Monday at the site of the helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, Iranian media reported. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," Jaishankar said on X.

"Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," he said.

Also read: Mohammad Mokhber appointed as Iran's first acting President after Raisi killed in helicopter crash I WATCH