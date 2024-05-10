GSEB SSC Result 2024 date: Gujarat Board to announce class 10th results tomorrow at 8 am, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB SSC Result 2024 tomorrow

GSEB SSC Result 2024 date: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that the class 10th board exam results will be declared tomorrow, May 11 at 8 am. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC 2024 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, gseb.org.

Once the results are declared, students can check their pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and other details. This year, Gujarat Board Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted between March 11 and 22 across the state at various exam centres.

The official notice reads, 'After the exam, the evaluation and office verification notices will be placed on the official website. Application for evaluation has to be done online. The board further added that after the announcement of the GSEB SSC 2024 result, if any student raises a request for name correction, they will have to do so in the prescribed format. The list of eligible candidates will be sent to the schools along with the result and instructions to fill the supplementary exam will be provided later.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the 'Result' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'GSEB SSC Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your seat number, captcha and other details

GSEB SSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save GSEB SSC Result 2024 for future reference

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 via WhatsApp?

Students have another option to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 through WhatsApp. They need to send their seat number to WhatsApp number 57300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass GSEB SSC Result 2024, the students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Students who fail in one or two subjects will get the chance to appear in the supplementary exams and improve their scores.

How to check Gujarat Board Class 10th Results via SMS?

All you need to send an SMS in this format: SSCSeatNumber and send it to 56263. After that, you will receive your result status on your mobile number.