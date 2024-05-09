Shoojit Sircar locks release date of Abhishek Bachchan's film based on father-daughter relationship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan's next has finally got its release date

Shoojit Sircar's film Piku was a story of a father and daughter, starring Irrfan Khan in the lead star cast along with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Shoojit is now coming up with a film with Abhishek Bachchan, which shows the story of the relationship between father and daughter, but in a different style. The release date of Abhishek's film was revealed on the ninth anniversary of Deepika Padukone starrer Piku.

Here's what Shoojit Sircar said about this upcoming film

While talking about Abhishek Bachchan's film, Shoojit said, "The relationship between father and daughter has not been talked about much in Hindi cinema, whereas there has always been a possibility of many great stories around this relationship. Like Piku, this story will also be an emotional roller coaster."

Release date announced

The film will be released in theaters on November 15. Let us tell you here that the title of the film has not been announced yet. Shoojit's previous film is Sardar Udham, which was released on Prime Video. Vicky Kaushal played the title role in this biopic of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film was successful on OTT. Apart from Piku and Sardar Uddham, Shoojit has also made interesting films like October and Vicky Donor.

Abhishek's previous film was Ghoomar

Abhishek's previous film is Ghoomar, which was released in theaters last year. The film failed at the box office, but Abhishek and Saiyami Kher received praise for their acting. This film was directed by R Balki. Before that, Abhishek's Dasvi was released on Netflix in 2022. His work in this film was also appreciated. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur were seen in important roles in the film. Apart from this film, Abhishek is also a part of Housefull 5, which has been announced recently.

Also Read: Nayanthara wraps Shooting of 'Manangatti Since 1960', film will release on THIS day