Jackie Shroff files case in Delhi HC against unauthorised use of 'Bhidu', seeks protection of publicity rights

Jackie Shroff files case in Delhi High Court

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff had moved to Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The suit has been filed against various entities using his name, photographs, voice and word 'Bhidu' without his consent. This case has been filed against those organisations who are using Jackie Shroff for commercial gain without his permission. The court is expected to give its verdict in this matter soon so that the publicity rights of the actor can be protected.

Other Bollywood actors who approached the court for publicity rights

This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has sought help from the court for privacy and publicity rights. Earlier veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had approached Mumbai High Court to stop people from mimicking the actor and using his voice without consent. On the other hand, Last year, Anil Kapoor also approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. Moreover, this January, Anil won the case and sought the protection of ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase, his name, voice, manner of speaking, image, likeness, and gestures.

