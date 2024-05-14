Salman Khan house firing case: Sixth accused arrested, to be presented in MCOCA court of Mumbai today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sixth accused has been arrested in Salman Khan house firing case

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the sixth accused from Fatehabad, Haryana. According to sources, the name of the arrested accused is Harpal Singh and he is 37 years of age. The accused will be presented in the MCOCA court of Mumbai today on Tuesday. For the unversed, on May 7th, the fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, from Rajasthan, was remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 13. The accused Rafiq Chaudhary was arrested from Rajasthan and had done a recce of the actor's apartment building on April 12. He had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mumbai Crime Branch take on shooters

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to issue a lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile.

Salman Khan's security increases

For the unversed, Salman's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022 after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Also Read: Tabu joins the cast of ‘Dune: Prophecy’, will recur in role of sister Francesca