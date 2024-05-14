Tabu joins the cast of ‘Dune: Prophecy’, will recur in role of sister Francesca

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tabu joins Dune: Prophecy series

After Crew, Tabu is going to be seen in a big project. The actor, who has created the magic of her acting in the country, is soon going to be seen spreading her acting skills abroad. According to a media report, Tabu will be seen in an important role in the TV series Dune: Prophecy. She will be seen reprising her character in this series.

Tabu as sister Francesca!

This TV series was originally launched in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Information about when people will be able to watch this series has not been revealed yet. Tabu will be seen again in the role of Sister Francesca in the series. In this TV series, she will be seen in the role of a powerful, intelligent, and attractive woman.

Dune: Prophecy cast

In addition to Tabu, Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sophie Bousnina, Josh Houston, Chloe Lee, Jade Anouka, Faoilene Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin will also be seen.

Tabu to add another feather to her cape

Tabu is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema. She is two time National Film Award Best Actress. Tabu has made a special place in the hearts of people with his roles in films like 'Cheeni Kum', 'Haider', and 'Andhadhun'. She has also won seven Filmfare Awards. Tabu has been a part of foreign projects like 'Life of Pi', 'The Namesake' and 'A Suitable Boy'. She was last seen in Crew along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. And now she will be seen in yet another powerful role in Dune: Prophecy.

Also Read: Srikanth Box Office Report Day 4: Rajkummar Rao starter passes Monday test marginally, know total collection