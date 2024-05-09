Punjab: Chief Electoral Officer asks farmers' bodies to refrain from disrupting poll campaigns

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab on Thursday asked farmers' organisations to refrain from disrupting electoral campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO took the measures days after Sunil Jakhar, the state chief of BJP in Punjab raised concern over the law and order situation. He had claimed that his party candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

However, after the farmers' delegation meeting with the CEO, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is their democratic right to pose questions to candidates. "People have the right to question them and it is happening for the first time," Rajewal said. He also said the delegation gave assurance that they would always remain peaceful.

BJP facing agitation while campaigning

Notably, the BJP candidates and leaders have been facing significant protests while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. The farmers ask questions to the BJP leaders and often show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

On May 6, a BJP delegation led by Jakhar claimed that the state machinery had failed to ensure the BJP candidates’ right to campaign. Also, the party raised apprehensions over the safety of its candidates during the electoral process in the state.

Punjab CEO directs to ensure level playing field

Meanwhile, the Punjab CEO on Thursday directed district election officers and police officers to ensure a level playing field for all candidates, while maintaining security to conduct free and fair elections.

In his statement to the police and district election officers, he emphasised that ensuring the security of candidates is one of the primary responsibilities of the district election machinery and the Election Commission of India is serious about this matter.

In a circular issued to the officers, the CEO highlighted that it has come to his attention that numerous incidents have been reported from various parts of the state. These incidents, highlighted through various complaints and reports in the media, involved candidates being obstructed by agitating farmers, thereby impeding the candidates' democratic right to campaign and convey their manifesto, he said.

He said that such actions go against the directions and guidelines of the ECI. He also stated that the gatherings by protesting farmers are often held without permission. Additionally, the loudspeakers are also being used without permission. Polling for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP names three candidates in Punjab, fields Subhash Sharma from Anandpur Sahib, Rana Gurmeet from Firozpur