Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced names of three candidates in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party fielded Subhash Sharma from Anandpur Sahib constituency, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Firozpur and Arvind Khanna from Sangrur.