Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants’s wedding to be held in Mumbai on THIS date, wedding card goes viral

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants's wedding card goes viral

One of the most awaited weddings of all time, Anant Ambani and Radhika’s wedding will be in Mumbai on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.

Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Wedding plan

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function with an Indian traditional dress code. Saturday, July 13 will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings with the Indian formal dress code. Sunday, July 14 will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception with an Indian chic dress code.

Wedding card goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding card has also gone viral. The Instagram page of Instant Bollywood shared the post. Social media users praised the red-coloured invitation card of Anant Ambani and Radhika with Lord Ram and Sita's picture on it.

Anant and Radhika's cruise party is going on

Let us tell you, Anant-Radhika's cruise party started on May 29. This party started with a welcome lunch hosted by many events. Today, on May 30th, there will be a TOGA party, in which Mukesh Ambani will also host his granddaughter Veda's grand birthday party. The dress code of this party will be 'playful'.

