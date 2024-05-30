Shah Rukh Khan and family leave for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding cruise party | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and family leave for cruise party

Shah Rukh Khan along with his entire family left for Italy for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the younger son of the country's businessman Mukesh Ambani. SRK was spotted at Mumbai's private airport Kalina with his wife Gauri Khan and three children (Aryan, Suhana and Abram). It is worth noting that many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Ranveer, among others will attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise party. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many stars have already gone to this party. Anant Radhika's cruise party is going to run till June 1.

Shah Rukh Khan caught a flight with his family by avoiding the paps at the airport. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan reached the airport in the same car, in which their mother Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani were also present.

When is Anant and Radhika's cruise party?

Let us tell you, Anant-Radhika's cruise party started on May 29. This party started with a welcome lunch, in which many events were hosted. Today, on May 30th, there will be a TOGA party, in which Mukesh Ambani will also host his granddaughter Veda's grand birthday party. The dress code of this party will be 'playful'.

When will Anant-Radhika get married?

Let us tell you, after getting engaged last year, Anant-Radhika are going to tie the knot on 12 June. In this wedding, the Ambani family has issued a no-phone policy.