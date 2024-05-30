Odisha: 15 injured in firecracker explosion during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Puri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A visual from the district headquarters hospital

Puri firecracker explosion: At least 15 people sustained burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival Odisha's Puri on Wednesday night, police said. The accident happened when hundreds of people had gathered along the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a local waterbody, to observe the rituals.

Here's how accident happened

According to the police, all the injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, while the conditions of four of them were critical.

A group of devotees were celebrating the festival with fireworks when suddenly, a splinter from the burning fireworks hit the pile, causing an explosion. The burning fireworks then struck the people gathered at the spot, prompting some to jump into the waterbody to save themselves, the police said.

CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and directed officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He said the cost of the treatment would be borne by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pool. The chief administrative secretary and the district administration have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health," Patnaik said in a post on 'X'.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed grief at the incident. "I am saddened to hear the news of many injured in the unfortunate accident that took place at Narendra Pushkarini Devighat during the Puri Chandan Yatra. With the blessings of the Lord, it is my wish that those who are under treatment get well soon and return home," Prasad posted on 'X'.

