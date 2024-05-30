Producer Sorav Gupta presses charges against Sunny Deol, levels allegations of cheating, extortion, forgery

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Producer presses charges against Sunny Deol

Shocking news has come to the fore regarding Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. Gadar 2's Tara Singh has been accused of fraud and lying. Bollywood producer Sorav Gupta levelled shocking allegations of cheating, extortion and forgery against the actor and accused him of dishonouring commitments. Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. claimed that in 2016 he signed a deal with Sunny Deol as lead for his film for a fee of Rs 4 crore.

What did the producer say?

Producer Sorav Gupta said that in the year 2016, Sunny had signed the film and for this Sunny also charged him Rs 4 crores. Sorav alleged that he paid 1 crore advance while 2.55 crore. But Sunny did not start the film and instead, he started shooting for Poster Boys (2017).

Sorav further said that in the year 2023, Sunny made a fake agreement with his company. "When we read the agreement, Sunny changed the middle page and the fee amount was increased from 4 crores to 8 crores. Not only this but the profit was also reduced to 2 crores," the filmmaker alleged.

The producer has filed a police complaint against Sunny Deol for forgery for suddenly changing the agreement paper increasing the fee amount from 4 to 8 crore.

Sunil Darshan also accused Sunny

After Sorav Gupta, filmmaker Sunil Darshan has also accused Sunny. He said that the Gadar 2 actor had asked for the rights of his film Ajay for overseas distribution and paid only half the amount. As soon as this news came out, there was a stir on social media. Actor Sunny Deol is yet to make any comment on either of these matters.

