Gurugram: 5-year-old boy drowns in housing society's swimming pool, two arrested for negligence

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from CCTV footage

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool in Haryana's Gurugram. The police on Thursday said two accused have been arrested for negligence.

"In the case of death of a 5 year old child due to drowning in a swimming pool police took prompt action and arrested 02 accused for negligence. @DGPHaryana @police_haryana," Gurugram Police posted on X.

According to the media reports, the boy died when he was swimming in a water pool in BPTP Park Serene Society in Sector 37D of Gurugram.

Upon receiving information about the demise of the kid, police rushed to the society and launched a probe into the matter.

The residents of the society alleged that the negligence of the local club staff caused the demise of the child.

After the death of the child, residents staged protests, seeking an FIR and action against the management.

The CCTV visuals showed that the child was swimming with one person and the instructor (staff) was not there in the frame, but when he drowned after a few moments he was seen running towards the kid and picking him up from the water.

Also read: Tragic! Two refugee boats with over 350 migrants capsized off Yemen's coast and Mauritania: UNHCR