Katrina Kaif loses her cool after fans tried to take her video in London with Vicky Kaushal | WATCH

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in London these days. Recently, a video of the couple surfaced, after which Katrina's pregnancy rumours gained momentum. However, neither Katrina nor Vicky has spoken openly on these claims yet. Meanwhile, the couple was once again seen roaming the streets of London. This video of Vicky-Katrina is going viral on social media, in which the couple can be seen walking together on the streets of London.

Katrina got angry after seeing the video being recorded

In the video, Katrina and Vicky are seen walking hand in hand. The couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Vicky is wearing a black hoodie, Katrina appeared in a black jacket and joggers. Both were crossing the road together, but as soon as Katrina saw that a fan was making a video of them, she stopped Vicky. Then they went a few steps back on the sidewalk. This video of both of them is now going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Katrina is currently spending time with her family in London and the special thing is that her husband Vicky Kaushal is also with her there.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'. Vijay Sethupathi was in the lead role with Katrina in this film. Earlier, Katrina Kaif appeared in the superhit franchise 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal was seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Talking about Vicky's upcoming films, in the coming time, the actor will be seen in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Bad News opposite Triptii Dimri and Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.