Shashi Tharoor's aide arrested by customs at Delhi airport for 'smuggling gold', Congress MP reacts

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s personal assistant was arrested by customs at the Delhi airport after he was allegedly caught "smuggling gold" from Dubai, said sources. According to sources, Shiv Prasad was detained on Wednesday by customs officials at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.

According to customs sources, Kumar was arrested at IGI Airport while taking possession of gold brought from Dubai by one of his associates. The customs officials also seized the gold worth around Rs 30 lakh and launched an investigation to determine the origins and authenticity of the recovered gold.

As per the sources,Kumar, who arrived at Delhi Airport from Dubai, was questioned by customs officials about the source of the gold and why he was bringing it to India. However, he was unable to provide satisfactory responses or a convincing account, nor could he present the necessary documents. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

‘Law must take its own course’: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor said the person detained in a gold smuggling case at Delhi airport was a former member of his staff who was rendering part-time service in airport facilitation assistance. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, however, said that he doesn't "condone any alleged wrongdoing".

In an X post, he said, the employee was a 72-year-old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. "While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72-year-old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course," he said.

Tharoor, a former Union Minister, is currently the sitting MP from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

