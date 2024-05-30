ENG vs PAK 4th T20I Pitch Report: How will the surface at Kennington Oval in London play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players gearing up for 4th T20I

England and Pakistan will lock horns against each other for one final time in the fourth T20I today (May 30) at the Kennington Oval in London. Only one match has taken place so far in this series as the first and third T20I got washed out due to rain. This series was crucial for both teams as they aren't playing any warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup that is starting on June 1.

Hosts England are leading the series 1-0 having won the second T20I by 23 runs and Pakistan will be keen on levelling the series. In fact, both teams will be praying for the rain to stay way from this encounter as this will be the last time they will be taking the field before their first group game at the T20 World Cup. Both teams are also expected to fly out to Caribbean and the USA for the mega event on Friday (May 31).

Meanwhile, it is still not clear if Jos Buttler will be available for England as he wasn't with the squad for the third T20I due to paternity leave. However, he is expected to be on the flight with the entire squad on Friday to leave for the World Cup.

Kennington Oval, London Pitch Report

Like other venues in England, even the Kennington Oval in London offers a good surface to bat on. But there is something in the pitch for the new ball bowlers before it gets flattened out. The venue has hosted 18 TG20I matches so far with 10 being won by teams batting first. However, with rain all across the UK, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. A score around 170-180 could be par at this venue.

Kennington Oval, London - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 18

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won batting second - 7

Average 1st Inns scores - 153

Highest total recorded - 211/5 by SA vs SCO

Lowest total recorded - 81/10 by SCO vs SA

Highest score chased - 173/5 by ENG vs WI

Lowest score defended - 113/5 by WI vs ENG

Squads

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

England - Philip Salt(w), Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley