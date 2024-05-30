Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Is your child skipping meals? Find out why children lose appetite in the summer

Have you noticed your child eating less or skipping meals during the summer? While this behaviour may be problematic, it is perfectly normal for children to want to eat less during the heat. According to research, this has less to do with them and more to do with the climate. Read more to find out why children lose their appetite in the summer and what to do about it.

The thermic effect

Excessive heat can cause feelings of nausea, weakness, or dizziness. A study published in American Meteorological Society Journal has revealed that even a 1-degree Celsius change in temperature could decrease food intake by 0.11%. According to biological functions, processing food in the body causes heat, making us want to eat less. We usually eat fewer calories in warm weather because they produce heat and can warm the body more, also known as the thermic effect. The thermic effect of food refers to the heat produced from digesting. High-protein foods such as fish, chicken and other forms of meat tend to produce the most heat. The amount of body heat can cause one to feel uncomfortable, thereby resulting in a decreased desire to eat.

Children expend more energy

During summers, children enjoy playing more as vacations are around the corner. Exhausting oneself for long periods during the day and the energy expenditure may cause them to restrict their appetite temporarily. However, this kind of loss of appetite is usually not considered unhealthy and can be restored naturally by the body.

Their routine changes

When children are in a fixed routine, their body clock adjusts accordingly. Children are used to feeling hungry around their lunch break for instance. However, when this routine changes, it can take time for their bodies to adapt to the body clock. As a result, children may find it difficult to feel hungry at a time that is usually different but can adjust over time.

They may be dehydrated

Lack of water in the body or dehydration, can cause the appetite to grow or decrease depending on the child. For some children, the loss of fluids in the body can make food seem less appealing. To overcome this, make sure they are regularly drinking water. However, too much water can also cause them to feel full and eat less.

Personal preferences play a role

As children grow up, they learn to understand their taste preferences. Some children prefer lighter snack-based foods instead of foods that are heavy. Try having a conversation with your child to understand if the loss of appetite is related to their personal preferences instead of a medical reason.

In case the loss of appetite seems to decrease to an alarmingly low amount, consider consulting a doctor or paediatrician to better understand your child's needs.

