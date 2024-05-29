Looking for healthy, delicious evening snack? Try your hands on this easy cashew pesto pasta recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try your hands on this easy cashew pesto pasta recipe

When we talk about evening snacks, finding the perfect balance between health and taste can often feel like a culinary quest. But fear not, for there exists a delightful solution that satisfies both the palate and the nutritional checklist - Cashew Pesto Pasta. This simple yet delectable recipe combines the goodness of cashews with the freshness of basil, resulting in a dish that's as wholesome as it is delicious. Here's the step-by-step recipe for this healthy and delicious evening snack:

Ingredients:

250g pasta of your choice (penne, spaghetti, or fusilli work well)

1 cup fresh basil leaves

½ cup roasted cashew nuts

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option)

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the Pasta:

Boil water in a large pot and add a pinch of salt. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until it's al dente. Drain and set aside.

Prepare the Cashew Pesto:

In a food processor, combine the basil leaves, roasted cashew nuts, garlic cloves, and grated Parmesan cheese.

Pulse the ingredients until they are roughly chopped.

While the food processor is running, gradually add the olive oil until the mixture reaches a smooth and creamy consistency.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine Pasta and Pesto:

In a large mixing bowl, toss the cooked pasta with the freshly prepared cashew pesto until the pasta is evenly coated.

If the pesto is too thick, you can add a splash of pasta cooking water to loosen it up.

Serve and Enjoy:

Transfer the Cashew Pesto Pasta to serving plates or bowls.

Garnish with some extra grated Parmesan cheese and a sprig of fresh basil, if desired.

Serve immediately and savour the nutty goodness with every bite!

Why Cashew Pesto Pasta?

Nutrient-Rich Cashews: Cashew nuts are packed with nutrients like healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a creamy texture to the pesto while offering a satisfying crunch to the dish.

Cashew nuts are packed with nutrients like healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a creamy texture to the pesto while offering a satisfying crunch to the dish. Fresh Basil Boost: Basil not only adds vibrant colour and flavour to the pesto but also brings a host of health benefits. It's rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a wonderful addition to your diet.

Basil not only adds vibrant colour and flavour to the pesto but also brings a host of health benefits. It's rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a wonderful addition to your diet. Quick and Easy: This recipe is perfect for busy evenings when you crave something delicious but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep time, you can whip up a wholesome snack in no time.

This recipe is perfect for busy evenings when you crave something delicious but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep time, you can whip up a wholesome snack in no time. Customisable and Versatile: Feel free to customise the recipe according to your taste preferences. You can add extra ingredients like cherry tomatoes, spinach, or grilled chicken for an extra flavour boost.

So, the next time you're on the hunt for a healthy yet satisfying evening snack, look no further than this easy Cashew Pesto Pasta recipe. With its irresistible blend of flavours and nourishing ingredients, it's sure to become a favourite in your culinary repertoire. Bon appetit!

