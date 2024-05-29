International Potato Day 2024: 5 healthy potato recipes to savour the goodness of king of vegetables

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 healthy potato recipes to try on Potato Day 2024

International Potato Day is a celebration of one of the world's most versatile and beloved vegetables. This year, the day is observed on May 30. Potatoes, often called the 'king of vegetables,' are rich in nutrients, including vitamins C and B6, potassium, and fibre. They are incredibly versatile, making them perfect for a variety of healthy dishes. From baked sweet potato fries to potato and chickpea curry, here are five nutritious and delicious potato recipes to enjoy on International Potato Day 2024.

1. Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Swap out regular fries for these baked sweet potato fries, which are both tasty and healthy.

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).

2. Peel and cut the sweet potatoes into thin strips.

3. Toss the strips in olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper.

4. Spread them out on a baking sheet in a single layer.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through, until crispy and golden.

2. Potato and Kale Soup

This hearty soup is perfect for a cozy meal, packed with nutrients from both potatoes and kale.

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 bunch of kale, chopped

1 onion, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, sauté the onion and garlic until fragrant.

2. Add the diced potatoes and broth, bringing to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and let it simmer until potatoes are tender.

4. Add the kale and cook for another 5 minutes.

5. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

3. Herbed Potato Salad

A light and fresh potato salad that's perfect for a summer gathering.

Ingredients:

6 medium potatoes, boiled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, dill, parsley, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

2. Add the cubed potatoes and toss until well-coated.

3. Chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

4. Potato and Chickpea Curry

A flavourful and nutritious curry that's easy to make and full of protein.

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Sauté the onion and garlic in a large pot until softened.

2. Add the curry powder and cook for another minute.

3. Stir in the potatoes, chickpeas, and coconut milk.

4. Simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

5. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

5. Loaded Baked Potato Skins

Enjoy these potato skins as a healthy snack or appetizer, loaded with delicious and nutritious toppings.

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cooked and crumbled turkey bacon

2 green onions, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Bake the potatoes until tender, about 45 minutes.

3. Let them cool slightly, then cut in half and scoop out most of the flesh, leaving a thin layer.

4. Bake the skins for another 10 minutes until crisp.

5. Top with Greek yogurt, cheese, turkey bacon, and green onions. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

Celebrate International Potato Day 2024 by trying these healthy and delightful potato recipes. Enjoy the versatility and goodness of this amazing vegetable in various delicious forms!

