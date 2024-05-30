India set to enter T20 World Cup 2024 as top-ranked team, West Indies in top four after long time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India is set to enter the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup as the number one team in the shortest format of the game. ICC released the latest team rankings in T20Is and despite not playing a single match in the format since January, the men in blue have retained their top spot with 264 rating points.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to play its first game of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland even as they will play their lone warm-up encounter on June 1 against Bangladesh. Among other teams, West Indies, after a long time, have jumped to the fourth position, up two places, after beating South Africa 3-0 in the three-match T20I series recently. They now have 252 rating points, only 12 behind the top ranked India.

On the contrary, South Africa have slipped three places to seventh after losing to the Caribbean side and have 244 rating points to their name. Even Pakistan have 244 points but they are at the sixth place despite losing a game each to Ireland and England this month. Australia and England are at the second and third place in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Despite losing to the USA, Bangladesh haven't slipped from the ninth position but have lost rating points. One of the hosts of the T20 World Cup, USA have jumped to 18th place from 19th after their historic series win over Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men. Among other nations who haven't played much T20I cricket recently, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are at the fifth and eighth places respectively.

Latest ICC T20I Team Rankings