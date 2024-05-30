Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'AAP destroyed industry, farming in Punjab', says PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting on Thursday (May 30) for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

"The time has come for a full majority government at the Centre after decades," Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted today and invoked Guru Ravidas to say that he was the inspiration for working towards the welfare of the poor.

Addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur on the last day of campaigning for the seven-phase Lok Sabha poll 2024, Modi said the country witnessed unprecedented development during the last ten years.

"Welfare of poor is my government's top priority. And in this big inspiration is of Guru Ravidas," he said. The prime minister also said that his wish is for Adampur airport, which serves Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, to be named after Guru Ravidas.

Noting that it was his last public meeting of this election, he said Hoshiarpur is called 'Chotti Kashi' and is Guru Ravi Das' 'tapobhoomi. "Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride," he said.

Targeting the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A bloc, he said they sought proof of surgical strike and never cared about the army and emptied the government exchequer.

"The Congress has done double Ph.D in corruption," he charged.

PM attacks AAP in poll rally

He also attacked the AAP government in the state, saying they have destroyed industry and farming. Every Indian is aligned with Viksit Bharat dream and giving us blessings, the prime minister added.

When will Punjab vote?

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the 0last and seventh phase on June 1.

Here are some key quotes of PM Modi's poll speech