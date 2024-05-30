'Aap chakke kyun kha rahe hain?': Fan hilariously asks Shadab Khan in UK during England series | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shadab Khan

Pakistan are currently in England and are involved in the four-match T20I series against the hosts currently. The visitors' fan-following in England is massive and the fans are always eager to meet and greet their favourite players. As expected, the fans recently got a chance to meet leg-spinner Shadab Khan and one of them hilariously asked the cricketer to return to his best bowling form soon.

For the unversed, Shadab was one bowler who didn't have a good day in the second T20I played at Edgbaston in Birmingham against England. He conceded 55 runs in his four-over spell as England plundered 182 runs in their 20 overs despite losing the toss. He was taken apart for five fours and three sixes and understandably, the fans were not pleased with his performance.

After the match, possibly on the next day, one of the fans asked the cricketer to get clicked with him and while doing so, hilariously asked Shadab why he is getting hit for so many sixes these days. The fan also asked him to return to form soon with T20 World Cup approaching soon. "Aap chakke kyun kha rahe hain? Form mein wapas aayein," the fan said even as Shadab just kept posing for pictures and didn't respond.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, the series between England and Pakistan has been marred by rain with two matches (1st and 3rd T20I) already washed out. England are leading the series 1-0 and cannot lose it now. The fourth and final T20I is set to be played today (May 30) at the Kennington Oval in London as the visitors will look to draw level.

Squads

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

England - Philip Salt(w), Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley