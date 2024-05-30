Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Fateh rally' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a Fateh rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Later in the day, PM will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1 and meditate after the culmination of his Lok Sabha poll campaign. The Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening. PM will also do darshan at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari on Thursday.