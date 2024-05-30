Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Fateh rally' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and said those whose "ideological ancestors" were involved in Gandhi's assassination can never follow the path of truth shown by him. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't know in which world the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognised across the world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the outgoing prime minister himself. "His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," the Congress leader alleged Former party president Rahul Gandhi said that those who follow Nathuram Godse's path of violence cannot understand Gandhi.