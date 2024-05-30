Thursday, May 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Fateh rally' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address 'Fateh rally' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1 and meditate after the culmination of his Lok Sabha poll campaign. PM will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2024 10:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates, pm modi punjab fateh rally, pm modi in Kanyakumari, pm modi V
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a Fateh rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Later in the day, PM will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1 and meditate after the culmination of his Lok Sabha poll campaign. The Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening. PM will also do darshan at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari on Thursday. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 30, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Odisha, Punjab today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Odisha and Punjab. At 11 am, he will address a public meeting in Odisha's Balasore. Later at 4 pm, he will interact with the people through a village meeting in Punjab's Nawanshahr.

     

  • May 30, 2024 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Akhilesh Yadav to speak at joint public rally in support of Congress-INDIA bloc candidate in Maharajganj

    At 12 p.m., Akhilesh Yadav will speak at a joint public rally in support of Congress-INDIA bloc candidate Veerendra Chaudhary from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Later, at 1:45 p.m., he will address another public rally in support of Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc candidate Rajiv Rai from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

     

  • May 30, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to visit Madurai along with his family today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu along with his family and have a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Later, he will leave for Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district and have darshan at the Kottai Bhairavar temple.

     

  • May 30, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chirag Paswan to address public meeting in Bihar today

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan will address a public meeting at Nauhatta in Bihar's Saharsa district at 9 a.m.

     

  • May 30, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manish Tewari political tourist, will look for new seat in 2029: BJP Chandigarh nominee

    BJP leader Sanjay Tandon who is making his Lok Sabha election debut from the Chandigarh parliamentary seat said his opponent and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari is a "political tourist" and will look for a new constituency in 2029 to fight polls from. Tandon, who has been the Chandigarh BJP President for 10 years, exuded confidence that the party will secure a hat-trick of wins from the constituency which will go to polls in the seventh phase on June 1.

     

  • May 30, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress attacks PM Modi over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

    The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and said those whose "ideological ancestors" were involved in Gandhi's assassination can never follow the path of truth shown by him. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't know in which world the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognised across the world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the outgoing prime minister himself. "His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad," the Congress leader alleged Former party president Rahul Gandhi said that those who follow Nathuram Godse's path of violence cannot understand Gandhi.

     

  • May 30, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Odisha: Naveen Patnaik holds roadshow in Jagatsinghpur

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a mega roadshow in Jagatsinghpur on Wednesday. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road in Nimapara as Patnaik greeted them from a specially-designed bus. On the 2-km route, he was greeted by supporters holding cutouts of 'conch', the party's election symbol, and waving the BJD flag.

     

  • May 30, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to take 3-day meditation break in Kanyakumari from May 30 after Lok Sabha elections campaign

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on May 30 to June 1 and meditate after the culmination of his Lok Sabha election campaign.The Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening.

  • May 30, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Country needs 'damdar' PM like Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday appealed to people to make Narendra Modi victorious a third time, saying that for the country to become more secure, it needs a 'damdar' prime minister. Thakur made the remarks at a poll rally he took out to marshal support for the party's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon. "We need to make our country more secure so we need a 'damdar' (strong) prime minister. For further development, we need a full majority government. "We need more continuity and stability in the government for further implementation of policies and programmes, because the last mile delivery is the key and that is what the Modi government has ensured," he said.

     

  • May 30, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab: PM Modi to address 'Fateh Rally' in Hoshiarpur

     

  • May 30, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    JP Nadda to address three public meetings in Punjab today

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement