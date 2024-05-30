Gold and silver prices on May 29, 2024 | Check latest rates in your city

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check Gold and Silver prices on May 29.

Gold and silver prices: Both gold and silver prices recorded a dip on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. The price of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 380, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,560 at 8 am on Thursday. Similarly, the price of silver also saw a dip by Rs 130, with 1 kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,470 in the country.

City-wise rates of gold (per 10 gm) and silver (per kg):

New Delhi:

Gold: 72,300

Silver: 96,126

Noida:

Gold: 72,440

Silver: 96,320

Mumbai:

Gold: 72,420

Silver: 96,290

Chennai:

Gold: 72,630

Silver: 96,570

Bengaluru:

Gold: 72,480

Silver: 96,370

Pune:

Gold: 72,420

Silver: 96,290

Ahmedabad:

Gold: 72,520

Silver: 96,420

Kolkata:

Gold: 72,330

Silver: 96,160

Chandigarh:

Gold: 72,420

Silver: 96,290

Patna:

Gold: 72,380

Silver: 96,240

Ranchi:

Gold: 72,440

Silver: 96,320

Nagpur:

Gold: 72,420

Silver: 96,290

Srinagar:

Gold: 72,550

Silver: 96,460

Varanasi:

Gold: 72,440

Silver: 96,320

Rajkot:

Gold: 72,520

Silver: 96,420

Surat:

Gold: 72,520

Silver: 96,420

Kanpur:

Gold: 72,440

Silver: 96,320

Lucknow:

Gold: 72,440

Silver: 96,320

Why do prices of gold, silver fluctuate?

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

