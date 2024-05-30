Thursday, May 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Gold and silver prices on May 29, 2024 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 29, 2024 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold-Silver prices on May 30: Both gold and silver are trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. Check the latest city-wise prices here.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2024 8:35 IST
Gold and Silver prices
Image Source : FILE Check Gold and Silver prices on May 29.

Gold and silver prices: Both gold and silver prices recorded a dip on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday. The price of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 380, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,560  at 8 am on Thursday. Similarly, the price of silver also saw a dip by Rs 130, with 1 kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,470 in the country.

City-wise rates of gold (per 10 gm) and silver (per kg):

New Delhi:

Gold: 72,300
Silver: 96,126

Noida:
Gold: 72,440
Silver: 96,320

Mumbai:
Gold: 72,420
Silver: 96,290

Chennai:
Gold: 72,630
Silver: 96,570

Bengaluru:
Gold: 72,480
Silver: 96,370

Pune: 
Gold: 72,420
Silver: 96,290

Ahmedabad:
Gold: 72,520
Silver: 96,420

Kolkata:
Gold: 72,330
Silver: 96,160

Chandigarh:
Gold: 72,420
Silver: 96,290

Patna:
Gold: 72,380
Silver: 96,240

Ranchi:
Gold: 72,440
Silver: 96,320

Nagpur:
Gold: 72,420
Silver: 96,290

Srinagar:
Gold: 72,550
Silver: 96,460

Varanasi:
Gold: 72,440
Silver: 96,320

Rajkot:
Gold: 72,520
Silver: 96,420

Surat: 
Gold:  72,520
Silver: 96,420

Kanpur:
Gold: 72,440
Silver: 96,320

Lucknow:
Gold: 72,440
Silver: 96,320

Why do prices of gold, silver fluctuate? 

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Govt holds new wastage norms for gold, silver jewellery exports

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement