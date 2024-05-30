Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 announced, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th 8th Result 2024 announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the results of classes 5th and 8th. The announcement of the results were made through a press conference by the RBSE secretary Krishan Kunal at 3 PM. Students who took to the RBSE Class 5th, and 8th Board exam 2024 can download their results from the official website of RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the overall pass percentage of both classes have improved. As per the data shared by the board, the overall pass percentage of the class 5th is recorded at 97.60 per cent whereas it is 95.72 for class 8th.

As per the information shared by the board officials, this year, girls in both classes (5th, and 8th) have performed better than the boys. The overall pass percentage of the girls is 97.28 percent whereas it is 96.89 for male candidates.

Students should note that the results have been declared offline only, as of now, the link to the results is not working due to technical errors. Once the result link is activated, students can download RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps below.

How to download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024?

Visit the rajshaladarpan.nic.in main website.

Select the notification page that says 'RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024, Rajasthan Board'

Click the exam you took that you appeared for.

Enter your login information, including your roll number, district, and class names.

The screen will display the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024.

For future use, download and store the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024.

Check RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 direct link

Passing Marks

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the class 5th exam from April 30 to May 4 in single shift between 8 am to 10.30 am. The class 8th exam was conducted between March 28 to April 4 in a singal shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Nearly, 26 lakh students were waiting for the results, of which, 14 lakh students took to class 5th exam whereas around 13 lakh appeared for class 8th exam. To qualify for the exam, students are required to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 exam.

Grading System

Grade Marks A+ 91 to 100 A 76 to 90 B 61 to 75 C 41 to 60 D 0 to 40

When will Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th, and 8th Supplementary Exam be conducted?

Students can appear for the supplementary exam in the month of July. However, the exact date of exam is yet not confirmed by the board officials. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.