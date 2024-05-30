Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 today, check when, and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 today, May 30.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the results of class 5th and 8th. As per the officials, the results for both classes will be announced today, May 30 at 3 pm. Students who took to the RBSE Class 5th, and 8th Board exam 2024 can download their results using roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the results are out, the students and parents will be able to access Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 on the official website of RBSE.

The announcement of the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 will be made through a press conference by RBSE secretary Krishan Kunal on May 30 at 3 pm. Students' marks will be shared on the official website of RBSE. Individual marksheets can be downloaded from the Shala Darpan portal using roll number, district, and class names. To qualify in the exam, studentss are required to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 exam.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2024 announced, direct link here

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the class 5th exam from April 30 to May 4. The papers were conducted between 8 am to 10.30 am. The class 8th exam was conducted between March 28 to April 4 between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. Nearly 14 lakh students took to class 5th exam whereas around 13 lakh appeared for class 8th exam. Once the results are declared, the students can download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on the notification page that reads, 'Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024'

Click on the respective exam you appeared for

Provide your login details such as roll number, district and class names

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 for future reference

In 2023, a total of 14, 68,130 students appeared for the class 5th exam, of which, 7,67,357 were boys and 7,00,772 were girls. out of the total, 14,28,553 students passed the class 5th exam, of which, 7,45,316 were boys and 6,83,237 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 97.30 percent.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Board Result 2024 LIVE: RBSE class 10 results announced, girls outperform boys

Details on Marksheets

Students can check the following details on their Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th markshets