RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 Highlights: Marksheet download link available on rajshaladarpan.nic.in, check here
Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 has been announced today, May 30 at 3 pm. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their marksheets from the official website. Check pass percentage, how to download, and other relevant information here.
RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the class 5th, and 8th results today, May 30 at 3 pm. The announcement of the results have been made through a press conference scheduled at 3 pm. Students and parents can now download RBSE Class 5th, and 8th board exam scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on the official website. During the press conference, the pass percentage, genderwise pass percentage, and other information were shared by the RBSE secretary Krishan Kunal. The overall pass percentage for class 5 is 97.60 per cent and for class 8 is 95.72 per cent.
The RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 online marksheets are now available on the the Shala Darpan portal. To qualify in the exam, the students will have to obtain per cent marks in each subject to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 exam. This year, Rajasthan 5th exam 2024 was conducted from April 30 to May 4, 2024 whereas Class 8th exam 2024 was held from March 28 to April 4, 2024 across the state. The students and parents will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools a few days later the announcement of the result. Students can all related update regarding the RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 below.
RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 Highlights
May 30, 20246:05 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, and 8th Results 2024 LIVE: Direct link activated
Students can now check their Rajathan Class 5th, and 8th Results at the official website. The direct link to the results can be accessed by clicking on the provided link below.
- Visit the official website.
- Click on 'Rajasthan Board 5th/8th Result 2024' on the homepage.
- A new window will open. Input all the required credentials in the designated field.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Save and download it for future reference.
May 30, 20245:23 PM (IST)Posted by Intern Sports
RBSE Class 8, 5th Result 2024 LIVE: Check result via SMS
The students and parents can check their Rajasthan RBSE Board Results via SMS by following the mentioned format:
- Type ‘RESULT (space) RAJ8 ROLL NUMBER’ (for class 8)
- Type ‘RESULT (space) RAJ5 ROLL NUMBER’ (for class 5)
- Send it to 56263.
May 30, 20245:16 PM (IST)Posted by Intern Sports
Rajasthan Board RBSE Results: Alternative websites to check the result
To check Rajasthan Board RBSE Result, students can visit the following websites :-
- rajpsp.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,
- rajshaldarpan.nic.in,
- education.rajasthan.gov.in
- indiatvnews.com
May 30, 20244:52 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
95,100 students of class 5th received category D
As per the board officials, 95,100 students of class 5th have been put into category 'D' as per their performance in the exam. These candidates will have to appear in the compartment/supplementary exam which will be conducted in July. However, the board has yet not shared the exact date of exam. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
May 30, 20244:48 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE Class 8, 5th Result 2024 LIVE: Girls outperform boys in both classes
As per the baord, the girls outperformed boys in both classes 5th, and 8th. The overall pass percentage of the female students is 97.28 percent whereas it is 96.89.
May 30, 20244:45 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE Class 5th Result 2024: School-wise pass percentage
Private Schools: 97.04 per cent
Government Schools: 96.79 per cent
May 30, 20244:43 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE Class 8th Result 2024: More than 59,000 students to appear in the compartment exam
As per the information provided by the board, nearly 59,000 students have been identified for compartment exam. The board will conduct supplementary exams for these students in the month of July.
May 30, 20244:40 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE Class 8 Result 2024: District-wise pass percentage
As per the information provided by the board, Sikar, Dosa, Nagaur, Alwar, Ajmer are the top districts in the class 8th exam.
May 30, 20244:38 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE Class 8, 5th Result 2024 LIVE: School-wise pass percentage of class 8
Government school - 94.04 per cent
Private School - 97.38 per cent
May 30, 20244:35 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, and 8th Results 2024 LIVE: Students have to wait as official website still not working
Parents and students will have to wait for some more time. All the RBSE official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in are not working due to heavy traffic. As soon as result link is available, they will be able to download results using their roll number, and other details on the login page.
May 30, 20244:28 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How can I check RBSE 5th, and 8th Results?
Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the provided link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login information, including your birthdate and roll number.
Step 4: Open the admit card and download it.
May 30, 20244:16 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How can i check RBSE Class 8, 5th Result 2024 online?
Students can check their results online on the official websites. However, the officail website is not working due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to visit the official website and recheck it later.
May 30, 20244:06 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2024: Pass percentage increases
Comparing the last year's pass percentage with this year's, there is an improvement seen in the performance. This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.72 per cent whereas it was 94.50 per cent last year.
May 30, 20244:03 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How to download rbse 5th result 2024 via SMS?
All you need to do is type an SMS in the prescribed format: Type ‘RESULT (space) RAJ5 ROLL NUMBER’ (for class 5) and send it to 56263. You will instantly receive the result on your mobile number.
May 30, 20243:58 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th Result LIVE: Pass percentage increases
Comparing the class 5th board exam result with the last year's pass percentage, there is a slight increase of 0.30 percent in the overall pass percentage. This year, pass percentage is 97.60 per cent. Last year, it was 97.30 per cent.
May 30, 20243:51 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024: Details on scorecards
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 online mark sheet will consist of name, roll number, school name, subjects and their codes, marks obtained in theory and practical, and pass or fail status of the students. In case of any discrepancy, students may reach out to the school authority immediately.
May 30, 20243:49 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How to access Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024?
To access Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024, students are required to Visit the official website RBSE - rajshaladarpan.nic.in and login using roll number and other details.
May 30, 20243:43 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How can i download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024?
Students can download Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 through the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. However, due to heavy traffic on the official website, it is not working. Students are advised to keep calm and recheck the official website later.
May 30, 20243:38 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
95.72 per cent pass in Rajasthan Board Class 8th exam
As per the information received, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.72 percent for class 8th. Nearly, 12.50 lakh students appeared for the exam.
May 30, 20243:37 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
97.60 per cent students pass in RBSE Class 5th exam
As per the information received, the overall pass percentage for class 5th is recorded at 97.60 per cent. This year, a total of 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam.
May 30, 20243:29 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How to download RBSE Class 8, 5th Result 2024 online?
Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Click on the respective link of the result
Enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'
The RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 will appear on screen
Download RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 and save it for future reference
May 30, 20243:26 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How to download RBSE Class 8 Result 2024 via SMS?
All you need to do is type a SMS in the prescribed format: type RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLL NUMBER and sent to 56263. You will instantly get the result status on your mobile number.
May 30, 20243:26 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE Board 2024 Class 5th, and 8th result out
Rajasthan RBSE Board 2024 Class 5th, and 8th result has been announced. Students can check their results using their credentials on the login page available on the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
May 30, 20243:19 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE Board 2024 Class 5th, and 8th result: Press conference begins
The Rajasthan Board has started the press conference for RBSE 5th, 8th exam Results. Soon, the students will be able to download their results from the official website.
May 30, 20243:17 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 LIVE: What are other options for downloading Rajasthan Board results?
Students can visit the following websites to check Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024.
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,
- rajshaldarpan.nic.in,
- education.rajasthan.gov.in
May 30, 20243:15 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 LIVE: Keep your login credentials ready
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024. Once the result download link is activated, they will be able download it by providing required details on the login page.
May 30, 20243:11 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 LIVE: More than 26 lakh students awaiting results
More than 26 lakh students are awaiting for the RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to check their results.
May 30, 20243:09 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th exam result: Official website not working
The official websites are not working due to heavy traffic on the official websites. The students and parents are advised to keep calm and recheck the official website later. Once the link is activated, they will be able to downlaod Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th exam results using their required information on the login page.
May 30, 20243:04 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
What if i fail in Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th exam?
If a candidate fail in the Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th exam, they will have to repeat their academic year. In case, the student fail only in one or two subjects, they can appear in the compartment exam to save their academic year.
May 30, 20243:01 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 anytime
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 will be declared anytime. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.
May 30, 20242:47 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: How many marks are required to qualify in the exam?
Students are required to score at least 33 percent to qualify in the RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024.
May 30, 20242:39 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: Grading System
A+: 91 to 100
A: 76 to 90
B: 61 to 75
C: 41 to 60
D: 0 to 40
May 30, 20242:37 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: Results shortly
Just half an hour remaining. Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 will be announced at 3 PM. Students and parents can check result status using roll number, or date of birth on the login page.
May 30, 20242:29 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: Keep your login ready
Students awaiting the RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024, are advised to download their resutls using district name, class, and roll number on the login page. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their results using these credentials.
May 30, 20242:26 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: Over 26 lakh awaiting results
As per data, over 26 lakh students are awaiting results for class 5th and 8th. As per the data, nearly 14.37 lakh students appeared for class 5th exam, and 12.50 lakh appeared for class 8th board exam.
May 30, 20242:03 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: Press conference in an hour
It is just one hour remaining. As per the officials, the Rajasthan Board will begin the press conference for RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024 at 3 pm today, May 30.
May 30, 20242:01 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th, 8th exam Result 2024: How to check marksheets
In order to qualify in the RBSE 5th, 8th exam, the students are required to visit the official website, and login using their class 5th and 8th roll number. Once the results are out, the direct link will be shared with the candidates.
May 30, 20241:58 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
What are credentials required to check RBSE 5th, and 8th results?
The candidates are required to enter the following details to check Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th exam.
- Class
- District
- Roll Number
May 30, 20241:57 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How many marks required to pass RBSE 5th, 8th exam?
To pass RBSE 5th, and 8th board exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. In case any candidate fail secure minimum marks in the exam, they will be decalred as fail in the exam.
May 30, 20241:54 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
rajshaladarpan.nic.in: Class 5th exam data
As per the data, this year, a total of 1,459,415 students enrolled for the exam, of which, 1,438,190 appeared for the exam.
May 30, 20241:49 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan 8th Result 2024 LIVE: Last year's pass percentage
Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.50 per cent. As per the data, a total of 13,05,355 students appeared for the exam, of which, 12,33,702 students passed.
May 30, 20241:46 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
When will Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 original markshbeets be released?
Parents and students can collect Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 original marksheetsf from the repective school authorities in a few days, but not today.
May 30, 20241:45 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
What is the date and time of releasing Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024?
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 will be released today, May 30 at 3 pm.
May 30, 20241:43 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 LIVE: When will result download link be activated?
The RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 download link will be activated after the result declaration at 3 pm.
May 30, 20241:42 PM (IST)Posted by Intern Sports
Rajasthan RBSE 5th Result : Last year's pass percentage
Last year, the pass percentage of Class 5 results was recorded to be 97.30 percent. It increased by 1.93 percentage from the recorded pass percent of 2022 - 95.37 percent.
May 30, 20241:18 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 LIVE: No topper list
It is expected that the Rajasthan Board will not release the merit list. In 2022, and 2023, the merit list was not announced by the Bikaner Board.
May 30, 20241:13 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 LIVE: Details mentioned on Marksheets
The Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Result 2024 online marksheet will contain the details of the student such as Student’s name, roll number, exam subjects, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, name of the school, district name, Grade obtained in each subject, and the overall grade. In case of any discrepancy, student can contact their respective schools.
May 30, 20241:10 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 LIVE: Websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
indiatvnews.com
May 30, 20241:06 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
How to download Rajasthan Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024?
Step 1: Go to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the respective link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth on the login
Step 4: Rajasthan Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download Rajasthan Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024 and save it for future reference
May 30, 20241:02 PM (IST)Posted by Nidhi Mittal
RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 LIVE: Who will declare Rajasthan Board Results?
Rajasthan Board (RBSE), secretary, Krishan Kunal will declare class 5th and 8th results today, May 30 at 3 pm through a press conference. After that, the students and parents will be able to download Rajasthan Board Results online through the official website.