RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 Highlights: Marksheet download link available on rajshaladarpan.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 out today, May 30.

RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the class 5th, and 8th results today, May 30 at 3 pm. The announcement of the results have been made through a press conference scheduled at 3 pm. Students and parents can now download RBSE Class 5th, and 8th board exam scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on the official website. During the press conference, the pass percentage, genderwise pass percentage, and other information were shared by the RBSE secretary Krishan Kunal. The overall pass percentage for class 5 is 97.60 per cent and for class 8 is 95.72 per cent.

The RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 online marksheets are now available on the the Shala Darpan portal. To qualify in the exam, the students will have to obtain per cent marks in each subject to pass the Rajasthan Board Class 8 and 5 exam. This year, Rajasthan 5th exam 2024 was conducted from April 30 to May 4, 2024 whereas Class 8th exam 2024 was held from March 28 to April 4, 2024 across the state. The students and parents will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools a few days later the announcement of the result. Students can all related update regarding the RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 below.