Gangs of Godavari: Nandamuri Balakrishna trolled for pushing actress on stage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed Anjali on stage

A video of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has recently surfaced, due to which he has come under the target of trolls. In this video, the veteran actor was seen pushing South actor Anjali at the film event. After this video surfaced, the Telugu superstar is being trolled on social media. For those who don't know, Anjali and Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming 'Gangs of Godavari' pre-release was held on Wednesday. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali, Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty also attended this event.

Video goes viral

During this event, Nandamuri Balakrishna got on to the stage to post with the cast and crew of the film. While wanting to take centre stage, the senior actor pushed Anjali, which angered social media. Not only common people but many celebs are also angry about the video of Telugu superstars and Anjali which is going viral on social media. People are expressing their displeasure at the actor's actions.

Watch the video here:

Anjali narrowly escaped falling

This event was organised for the promotion of Nandamuri's upcoming film. When the actor and the entire star cast of his upcoming film reached the stage for promotion at the event, all the stars were standing in line to pose for the cameras. Meanwhile, he pushed Anjali so hard to move forward that the actress narrowly escaped falling. During this, the rest of the stars present on the stage were also shocked and started looking at Anjali. Although Anjali laughed it off loudly, Nandamuri's act did not escape the eyes of social media users.

The video went viral on social media

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, people started criticising the actor. One user wrote, 'Hey, have some shame..' Another wrote, 'This is the worst man, the sad thing is that female artists often have to laugh off such incidents for fear of losing opportunities.' Another wrote, 'This is very insulting, he is so arrogant.'

Also Read: Producer Sorav Gupta presses charges against Sunny Deol, levels allegations of cheating, extortion, forgery