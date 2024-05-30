Tu Hai Champion song out: Chandu Champion's second song is all about Kartik Aaryan's transformation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Chandu Champion's Tu Hai Champion song out

One of the most waited films of 2024, 'Chandu Champion’, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan has been in the headlines for a long time now. While the amazing trailer and the energetic first song 'Satyanaas' already heightened the excitement, the makers are now here with the next song. Kartik Aaryan's breathtaking transformation is on full display in the adrenaline-pumping 'Tu Hai Champion' song!

'Tu Hai Champion' song out now

The 'Tu Hai Champion' song from 'Chandu Champion' is out now and features Kartik Aaryan's stunning physical transformation, unlike anything seen before. As Kartik embodies resilience and determination, his physical journey from 39% to 7% body fat is nothing short of awe-inspiring and is also visible in the song. This song is inspirational, encouraging, and powerful. Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra have lent their vocals to the song. It is written by IP Singh and paired with Pritam's music.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Kartik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

On the work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Karthik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

