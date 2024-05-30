Thursday, May 30, 2024
     
  Rohit Sharma roasts Kuldeep Yadav during ICC ODI Team of the Year cap presentation | WATCH

Rohit Sharma roasts Kuldeep Yadav during ICC ODI Team of the Year cap presentation | WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket in 2023. The left-arm wrist spinner bagged 49 wickets in 30 ODI matches for India in the calendar year and was included in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2024 13:58 IST
Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

India's premier left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav found himself at the receiving end of Rohit Sharma's unforgiving one-liners after the India captain presented him with his ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023 cap.

"It’s my great pleasure to present this wonderful cap to a wonderful athlete and who has been a real asset for Team India, ICC ODI Team of the Year, Kuldeep," said Rohit.

"Thank you, Rohit bhai," Kuldeep responded.

"You want to say something," Rohit asked.

"No no, all good," a reluctant Kuldeep responded.

But the India captain pressed his leggie and said, "You should actually, say something."

Kuldeep gave in to the pressure and said, "I mean, nothing much to say. I mean I had a great season last year, both with the bat and ball."

Surprised by Kuldeep's response, Rohit asked, "Bat! when?"

Kuldeep fumbled, "I mean, uh. I mean, uh."

Watch the video:

Rohit imitated Kuldeep's accent to floor everyone who had gathered for the shoot, "I mean, uh. When?"

"Test series," the left-arm wrist spinner said.

"This is ODI," the India skipper replied.

Desperate for a reason, Kuldeep said, "But I performed with the bat as well, so last year I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well."

"I am captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So, I don’t know what is he talking about," said Rohit to end the debate.

Embarrassed by the roast, Kuldeep said, "Thank you, Rohit bhai."

Notably, Kuldeep will be India's trump card at the marquee ICC tournament and Rohit would like to get the best out of him.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

