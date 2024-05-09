Actors Vyjayanthimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi conferred with Padma Vibhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Vyjayanthima, Chiranjeevi receive Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented South India's megastar Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The Thrown Room, also known as Darbar Hall, is where the event was held in Delhi. The theater erupted in cheers as the actor accepted the honour. There to support Chiranjeevi were his wife Surekha, son and actor Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Konidela.

In addition to Chiranjeevi, veteran actor Vyjayanthimala received a Padma Vibhushan while in attendance of her family. The veteran actor opted for a yellow coloured saree for this occasion and accepted the second-highest civilian honour with utmost grace.

The winners of Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day

For the unversed, on the eve of Republic Day 2024, the government had announced the winners of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. According to the list, 17 people were honoured with Padma Bhushan, five have honoured with Padma Vibhusan and 110 have been awarded Padma Shri.

Legendary actress Vyjanthimala, Former Vice President M Venkiah Naidu, and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024. Sulabh Foundation founder and Chairman Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous) and artist Padma Subrahmanyam were the other two recipients.

Supreme Court's first woman judge M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup, and Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijaykanth (posthumous) were among the 17 recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

