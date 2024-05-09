After Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth, Saif Ali Khan to play visually challenged person's role in Priyadarshan's next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan to play blind person's role in his next film with Priyadarshan

Saif Ali Khan's film career has seen a lot of ups and downs. His last release Adipurush, out in 2023 with a budget of Rs 600 crore, also flopped. Despite playing powerful roles in films, Saif continues to face disappointment in many of his films. But now it seems that director Priyadarshan's upcoming film may prove to be a boon for Saif Ali Khan. In this film, Saif will play a character that he has never played to date.

How will Saif's role be?

Rajkummar Rao played the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Now Saif Ali Khan has adopted the path of Srikanth and will be seen in the role of a blind man in director Priyadarshan's film. The shooting of this film will start in July and August. According to media reports, Priyadarshan will finish the shooting of this film in just 40 days.

Priyadarshan's upcoming movies

Priyadarshan, who has directed films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is coming with two of his films this year. The first is a Malayalam film, which he is making with Akshay Kumar. It has been decided to make the second film with Saif Ali Khan. Along with Saif, his fans also have high expectations from this film. The release date of Saif's film has not been officially announced yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film of Saif.

Work Front

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Devara: Part 1, also starring Jr NTR in an important role. The film will also mark his debut in the Telugu film industry. Devara will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj in key roles. It is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. Apart from this, he also has several other big projects in the pipeline including Shootout at Byculla, Go Goa Gone 2, Jewel Thief, and Click Shankar.

