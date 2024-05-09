Sikhs, Punjabis must have 5 children to build stronger familial bonds, says Sikh organisation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa (Front Centre)

Damdami Taksal -- a Khalsa Sikh cultural and educational organisation, has asked the Punjabi community especially Sikhs to have a minimum of five children in order to have stronger familial bonds and contribute to society's prosperity.

Making this appeal, the Sikh organisation further said that it will also help people in raising and upbringing the children to those who face economic challenges while supporting larger families.

Damdami Taksal at one point of time was headed by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, who is the 16th chief of Damdami Taksal, said that Sikh couples "should aim to have a minimum of five children to strengthen Punjab religiously, socially, politically and culturally".

"Not only Sikhs, but Hindus and people of other communities living in Punjab should also have a minimum of five children," he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, according to a study published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), from 1950 to 2015, the Hindu population declined by 7.8 per cent while the Muslim population grew at 43 per cent.

According to 1951 census, the population of Hindus in India was 84.68 per cent which declined to 78.06 per cent in 2015 while Muslim population increased to 14.09 per cent from from 9.84 per cent.

The paper, authored by EAC-PM member Shamika Ravi, consultant Apurv Kumar Mishra and Young Professional Abraham Jose, said the Christian population share rose 5.38 per cent from 2.24 per cent to 2.36 per cent during the period.

The share of Sikh population increased by 6.58 per cent from 1.24 per cent in 1950 to 1.85 per cent in 2015.

