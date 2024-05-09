Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
  5. 'Disgusting behaviour': Netizens slam LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka for his altercation with KL Rahul post SRH loss

'Disgusting behaviour': Netizens slam LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka for his altercation with KL Rahul post SRH loss

Soon after the crushing 10-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul. The video of the same went viral soon and many felt the meeting should've happened behind closed doors and not in front of camera.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 11:09 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka

Lucknow Super Giants' chances of playoff qualification have gone down significantly after their 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a crucial game for both sides and SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma literally ripped apart the LSG bowlers to chase down 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. In the aftermatch of the massive loss, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a conversation with skipper KL Rahul.

Things didn't look good as the former seemed displeased with the way his team played and it seemed as if he was letting Rahul know about it in an animated manner as well. It all happened in front of the cameras after the match with several former cricketers also opining that the meeting between the captain and team owner should've happened behind closed doors and not openly in public. In fact, Sanjiv Goenka was later seen having a word with head coach Justin Langer as well. 

The loss has certainly jeopardised LSG's playoff chances a lot but they are still in the hunt to make it to the top four. They are currently at the sixth position with 12 points after playing 12 matches and can still make it to the playoffs. But consecutive big margin losses has worsened their net run-rate to -0.769.

Their last two matches are against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and Rahul and his men will have to register big wins to avoid crashing out of the tournament due to net run-rate. But one more loss will definitely end their IPL season this year. Coming back to LSG owner's heated conversation with the captain, the fans didn't seem to be pleased with the incident as even they thought that it shouldn't have taken place openly. While a few of them suggested Rahul to leave the team, some called out the appalling behaviour of the franchise owner.

Here are some of the reactions:

LSG will face Delhi Capitals in their next match on May 14 and the side losing this encounter will most probably bid adeau to the ongoing edition.

