IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 prediction

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans are set to clash against Chennai Super Kings in the must-win IPL 2024 game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Gujarat are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in 11 matches and a potential defeat will end their playoff qualification hopes in the upcoming match.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat suffered a heavy four-wicket defeat while defending 147 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game and also witnessed a huge loss against Chennai Super Kings in the first-leg fixture earlier this season.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai returned to winning ways with a 28-run win while defending 167 against Punjab Kings in their last game. The defending champions are currently placed fourth in the points table with six wins and are tipped to win the upcoming fixture to strengthen their playoff bid.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 59th T20 match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Friday, May 9 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube (VC), Shubaman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Tushar Deshpande

GT vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The star opening batter is enjoying another successful season with a bat. Ruturaj is only a run behind the current Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli with 541 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 147.01 with one century and four fifties so far.

Sai Sudharsan: The rising batter top-scored with 37 runs when Gujarat Titans last played against Chennai Super Kings earlier this season. Sudharsan is also leading the scoring chart for Gujarat Titans with 424 runs in 11 innings with and will be a safe captaincy choice in the upcoming fixture.

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 59 probable playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.