'Neighbourhood first': Jaishankar assures visiting Maldivian counterpart in a fresh attempt to mend ties

The foreign ministers of India and Maldives met in the national capital, New Delhi for the first time ever since the relations between the two neighbouring nations nosedived. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who greeted his visiting Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer, stressed that the relations between the two nations are dependent on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity.

Although the Indian side did not mention China or its diplomatic shift ever since President Mohamed Muizzu took charge in September last year, Jaishankar emphasised how New Delhi maintained its "neighbourhood first policy" and rushed to help the archipelago nation whenever it needed.

"As close and proximate neighbours, the development of our ties is obviously based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity. As far as India is concerned, these are articulated in terms of our Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. I hope that our meeting today has enabled us to strengthen the convergence of our perspectives in various domains," Jaishankar said.

