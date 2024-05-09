President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Award 2024 | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Droupadi Murmu conferring Padma Award upon Charlotte Chopin in the field of Yoga

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Awards 2024 upon 132 Awardees whose names were announced earlier this January. The list include the name of the first Indian female mahout, Parbati Baruah.

List of Padma Awardees

Padma Vibhushan

VYJAYANTIMALA BALI, Dance, Tamil Nadu: 90-year-old multifaceted artist, with a diverse portfolio across films.

90-year-old multifaceted artist, with a diverse portfolio across films. KONIDELA CHIRANJEEVI, Art, Andhra Pradesh : Telugu films Mega Star - with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades.



: Telugu films Mega Star - with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades. M VENKAIAH NAIDU, Public Affairs, Andhra Pradesh: Veteran Political Leader - former Vice President of India.

Veteran Political Leader - former Vice President of India. BINDESHWAR PATHAK, Social Wor, Bihar: Founder of Sulabh International, transforming Sanitation worldwide.

Founder of Sulabh International, transforming Sanitation worldwide. PADMA SUBRAHMANYAM, Art, Tamil Nadu: Acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer, research scholar, music composer, and Indologist - particularly celebrated for her works on Natyashastras.

Padma Bhushan

M FATHIMA BEEVI, Public Affairs, Kerala : First woman Supreme Court Judge in Asia - Pioneer jurist with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades (Posthumous).

: First woman Supreme Court Judge in Asia - Pioneer jurist with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades (Posthumous). SATYABRATA MOOKHERJEE, Public Affairs, West Bengal: Veteran Political Leader and Barrister from West Bengal - former Union Minister for multiple portfolios (Posthumous).



Veteran Political Leader and Barrister from West Bengal - former Union Minister for multiple portfolios (Posthumous). HORMUSJI N CAMA, Literature & Education - Journalism: Senior Publisher leading The Bombay Samachar Gujarati Newspaper for 4 decades.



Senior Publisher leading The Bombay Samachar Gujarati Newspaper for 4 decades. MITHUN CHAKRABORTY, Art, West Bengal: Versatile Actor known for his dynamic performances and powerful portrayals in Bengali and Hindi cinema.

Versatile Actor known for his dynamic performances and powerful portrayals in Bengali and Hindi cinema. SITARAM JINDAL, Trade & Industry, Karnataka: 90 year old Veteran Industrialist and Philanthropist - promoting naturopathy through Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bengaluru.

90 year old Veteran Industrialist and Philanthropist - promoting naturopathy through Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bengaluru. YOUNG LIU, Trade & Industry, Taiwan : Global business leader and innovator - serving as CEO of international semiconductor manufacturing giant, Foxconn.

Global business leader and innovator - serving as CEO of international semiconductor manufacturing giant, Foxconn. ASHWIN BALACHAND MEHTA, Medicine, Maharashtra: 84-years-old distinguished Interventional Cardiologist - pioneered angiography in India

84-years-old distinguished Interventional Cardiologist - pioneered angiography in India RAM NAIK, Public Affairs, Maharashtra: Veteran Political Leader - former Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Veteran Political Leader - former Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Governor of Uttar Pradesh. TEJAS MADHUSUDAN PATEL, Medicine, Gujarat: Renowned Cardiologist known for pioneering work in Interventional Cardiology

Renowned Cardiologist known for pioneering work in Interventional Cardiology OLANCHERY RAJAGOPAL, Public Affairs, Kerala: Veteran Politician Leader from Kerala - former Union Minister of Railways, Urban Development

Veteran Politician Leader from Kerala - former Union Minister of Railways, Urban Development DATTATRAY AMBADAS MAYALOO ALIAS RAJDUTT, Art, Maharashtra: 90-years-old Veteran Marathi Film Director from Amravati - crafting films on patriotism and social issues for over 6 decades

90-years-old Veteran Marathi Film Director from Amravati - crafting films on patriotism and social issues for over 6 decades TOGDAN RINPOCHE, Spiritualism, Ladakh: 84-years-old Buddhist Spiritual Leader from Leh – also made seminal contribution in preserving Bhoti language (Posthumous)

84-years-old Buddhist Spiritual Leader from Leh – also made seminal contribution in preserving Bhoti language (Posthumous) PYARELAL SHARMA, Art, Maharashtra: 83-years-old-Legendary Hindi Music Director with a career spanning over 7 decades - hailed as the 'King of Melodies'

83-years-old-Legendary Hindi Music Director with a career spanning over 7 decades - hailed as the 'King of Melodies' CHANDRESHWAR PRASAD THAKUR, Medicine, Bihar: 92-years-old distinguished Physician - global authority on Kala Azar disease, having made a lifetime contribution to research and policy

92-years-old distinguished Physician - global authority on Kala Azar disease, having made a lifetime contribution to research and policy USHA UTHUP, Art, West Bengal: Iconic singer popular as Queen of Indian Pop - known for her versatile voice and diverse repertoire, transcends genres

Iconic singer popular as Queen of Indian Pop - known for her versatile voice and diverse repertoire, transcends genres VIJAYKANTH, Art, Tamil Nadu: Celebrated Tamil Film Actor and Popular Political Leader - famous as Captain (Posthumous)

Celebrated Tamil Film Actor and Popular Political Leader - famous as Captain (Posthumous) KUNDAN VYAS, Literature & Education, Maharashtra: Leading respected media group Janmabhoomi for 5 decades

Padma Shri

CHARLOTTE CHOPIN, Yoga, France: 101-year-old Yoga exponent from France - defied age limiting norms by

learning yoga post turning 50.

JORDAN LEPCHA, Padma Shri 2024, Art, Sikkim: 50 yrs old Master Bamboo Craftsperson from Mangan - specializing in Lepcha, Traditional Hats.



SRIDHAR MAKAM KRISHNAMURTHY, Literature & Education, Karnataka: 69 yrs old Wheel-chair bound Educationist and Administrator – made important contributions to the nation’s education policies.



K CHELLAMMAL, Agriculture, Andaman & Nicobar: 69 yrs old Organic Farmer - credited for developing damage control measures for coconut & palm trees in South Andaman Islands.

JOSHNA CHINAPPA. Sports, Tamil Nadu: 37 yrs old International Squash Player - won multiple medals in global championships.



SATHYANARAYANA BELERI, Agriculture, Kerala: 50 yrs old Rice Farmer from Kasargod - known for safeguarding 650+ rice varieties from extinction.

A VELU ANANDA CHARI, Art, Telangana: 71 yrs old Master Stapathi Sculptor - crafting over 1,000 temples globally.



SOM DATT BATTU

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Himachal Pradesh | 85 yrs

Veteran Hindustani Classical Singer belonging to Patiala gharana -

known for performing across multiple countries since last 6 decadesKHALIL AHAMAD

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 72 yrs

Master Dari Carpet Weaver from Mirzapur - imparted weaving training to more than 100 artisans



BADRAPPAN M

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tamil Nadu | 87 yrs

87 years old Valli Oyil Kummi Dancer - preserving and promoting Kummi Dance and addressing social issues through his performances

KALURAM BAMANIYA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Madhya Pradesh | 53 yrs

Soulful Bhajan singer from Dewas - rendering verses of Sant Kabir, Mirabai, and Gorakhnath across the World



REZWANA CHAUDHARY BANNYA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bangladesh | 66 yrs

Acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet exponent from Bangladesh – performances across the World



NASEEM BANO

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 61 yrs

Anokhi Chikankari Artisan - with 45 years’ expertise in intricate hand embroider

RAMLAL BARETH

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Chhattisgarh | 87 yrs

87 years old Doyen of Kathak from Raigarh gharana - performed in more than 100 cultural festivals globally

GITA ROY BARMAN

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 48 yrs

Rajbongshi Folk Singer - promoting & illuminating the folk art for over 25 years

PARBATI BARUAH

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Assam | 67 yrs

Rare woman Elephant Trainer from Goalpara - credited for

implementing scientific practices to reduce human-elephant conflict

SARBESWAR BASUMATARY

Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Agriculture | Assam | 61 yrs

Progressive Tribal Farmer from Chirang - practicing mixed integrated

farming, modern technology and innovative Horticulture

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 70 yrs

Kantha embroidery artist – with her lifelong work contributing to the

crafts’ revival globally

DRONA BHUYAN

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Assam | 67 yrs

Prominent Ojapali Folk Dancer from Darrang - preserving a thousand

year old assamese tradition, performing stories from Epics & Puranas

ASHOK KUMAR BISWAS

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar | 67 yrs

Innovative Tikuli Folk Painter from Bihar - reviving the ancient art form

since 5 decades, credited for training 8,000 female artists

ROHAN MACHANDA BOPANNA

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Karnataka | 43 yrs

Veteran Tennis player – Doubles World Number 1

SMRITI REKHA CHAKMA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tripura | 63 yrs

Chakma Loinloom Shawl Weaver - providing training in indigenous methods

NARAYAN CHAKRABORTY

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | West Bengal | 69 yrs

Professor specializing in Arsenic Toxicity research and policy – made

seminal contribution towards addressing it across Bengal

RAM CHET CHAUDHARY

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Uttar Pradesh | 78 yrs

Pioneering Agricultural Scientist - credited with developing 4 Kalanamak

rice varieties, and authoring over 50 books on agriculture

RAGHUVEER CHOUDHARY

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Gujarat | 85 yrs

85 year old distinguished Gujarati author with over 50 years of literary

contribution - authored 80 philosophical and historical books

JOE D CRUZ

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Tamil Nadu | 59 yrs

Tamil Author and Novelist from Chengalpattu – worked extensively with

Fishermen community across coastal Tamil Nadu

GHULAM NABI DAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Jammu & Kashmir | 70 yrs

Renowned Walnut Wood Carving Craftsperson from Srinagar - 60 years

of experience, creating diverse products

CHITTA RANJAN DEBBARMA

Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Spiritualism | Tripura | 61 yrs

Spiritual Leader from Gomati – particularly committed to providing

education to Tribal children

UDAY VISHWANATH DESHPANDE

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports| Maharashtra | 70 yrs

Veteran Mallakhamb Coach - known for revitalizing and promoting the

sport across diverse groups and countries

PREMA DHANRAJ

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Karnataka | 72 yrs

Burns Surgeon pioneering reconstructive surgery for 25,000 burn victims – a burns survivor herself, committed her to their welfare thereafter

RADHA KRISHAN DHIMAN

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Uttar Pradesh | 63 yrs

Renowned Hepatologist from Lucknow - known for his contribution in

combatting Viral Hepatitis C from Punjab

MANOHAR KRISHANA DOLE

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Maharashtra | 94 yrs

Ayurveda doctor who transformed healthcare for marginalized across

rural Maharashtra - conducted 1.75 lakh free eye surgeries

PIERRE SYLVAIN FILLIOZAT

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | France| 87 yrs

Distinguished Sanskrit Scholar and Professor in France - dedicated to

advancing Indic cultural studies

MAHABIR SINGH GUDDU

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Haryana | 62 yrs

Renowned Haryanvi Folk Artist from Jind - promoting Haryana’s folk

culture through performances and workshops globally since 5 decades

ANUPAMA HOSKERE

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Karnataka | 59 yrs

Puppetry Artist promoting Dhaatu Puppetery for over 3 decades –

performed in international puppet festivals, trained puppeteers globally

YAZDI MANEKSHA ITALIA

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Gujarat | 72 yrs

Renowned Microbiologist known for developing India's first Sickle Cell

Anemia Control Program - impacting Gujarat’s 15 lakh Tribals

RAJARAM JAIN

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education| Uttar Pradesh | 94 yrs

94 yrs old Veteran Prakrit Scholar - deciphered ancient manuscripts,

authored more than 35 books

JANKILAL

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 81 yrs

81 years old Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara - mastering the fading

Behrupiya art for over 6 decades, captivating global audiences

RATAN KAHAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 88 yrs

88 years old Bhadu folk singer and writer - dedicated whole life towards propagation of the folk culture

YASHWANT SINGH KATHOCH

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education| Uttarakhand | 87 yrs

Senior Hindi Author – made substantive contribution towards

preservation of cultural heritage of the Himalayas

ZAHIR I KAZI

Educationist who worked extensively for promoting education, especially

amongst minorities - President of Anjuman I Islam and Allana Institute

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Maharashtra

GAURAV KHANNA

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Uttar Pradesh | 47 yrs

Senior Badminton Coach - shaping global champions from India’s Para

Badminton player

SURENDRA KISHORE

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education - Journalism | Bihar | 76 yrs

Veteran Hindi Journalist from Bihar with a career spanning over 50

years - served as Editor of prominent newspapers

DASARI KONDAPPA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Telangana | 63 yrs

Burra Veena Maestro from Narayanpet - preserving the art form for over 50 years

YANUNG JAMOH LEGO

Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Agriculture | Arunachal Pradesh | 58 yrs

Traditional Herbal Medicine Expert from East Siang - reviving Adi

tribe's traditional healing system and promoting natural healthcare systems

JORDAN LEPCHA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Sikkim | 50 yrs

Master Bamboo Craftsperson from Mangan - specializing in Lepcha

Traditional Hats

SATENDRA SINGH LOHIA

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Madhya Pradesh | 36 yrs

International Para-Swimmer from Bhind - 1st Asian para athlete to

conquer the English Channel

BINOD MAHARANA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 78 yrs

Master Pattachitra Folk Painter from Khordha - preserving the dying

form of art

PURNIMA MAHATO

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Jharkhand | 47 yrs

Archery Coach from East Singbhum - mentoring Indian archers and

teams to international victories for the past 3 decades

UMA MAHESHWARI D

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Andhra Pradesh | 63 yrs

1st Female Harikatha Storyteller performing in Sanskrit - breaking

traditional barriers and keeping the storytelling tradition alive since 4

decades

DUKHU MAJHI

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work| West Bengal | 78 yrs

Environmentalist who dedicated 5 decades to planting Trees -

affectionately known as ‘Gaach Dadu’

RAM KUMAR MALLICK

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar | 66 yrs

12th-generation Hindustani Classical Vocalist from Darbhanga

gharana - excelling in Dhrupad over 5 decades

HEMCHAND MANJHI

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Chhattisgarh | 70 yrs

Traditional Medicine Practitioner treating patients in Naxal affected

Narayanpur & Bastar - known for his knowledge of special herbs from

remote Abujhmarh forests

CHANDRASHEKHAR MAHADEORAO MESHRAM

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Maharashtra | 69 yrs

Eminent Neurologist known for championing brain health awareness –

extensive contributions to neurological education and research

SURENDRA MOHAN MISHRA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 82 yrs

Renowned Hindustani Classical Singer from Banaras gharana - career

spanned over 6 decades (Posthumous)



ALI MOHAMMED & GHANI MOHAMMED

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 68 & ? yrs

Maand Folk singing brother-duo from Bikaner - promoting through

cultural festivals and mentorship

KALPANA MORPARIA

Padma Shri 2024 | Trade & Industry | Maharashtra | 74 yrs

Veteran Woman Business Leader - from the Banking sector

CHAMI MURMU

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Jharkhand | 52 yrs

Tribal Social Worker from Seraikela Kharsawan in environment and

women empowerment - planted 30 lakh trees, empowered 30,000 women

SASINDRAN MUTHUVEL

Padma Shri 2024 | Public Affairs | Papua New Guinea| 49 yrs

Senior Political Leader in Papua New Guinea – championing closer

India-Pacific cooperation

G NACHIYAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Tamil Nadu | 82 yrs

Visionary Ophthalmologist of over 55 years - provided transformative

leadership at Aravind Eye Care

KIRAN NADAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Delhi | 72 yrs

Eminent Art Collector, known for promoting art in public spaces -

collection of 12,000 modern and contemporary artworks

PAKARAVUR CHITHRAN NAMBOODIRIPAD

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 102 yrs

102 years old Educationist and Administrator from Thrissur - fostered

education and promoted the arts for 7 decades(Posthumous)

NARAYANAN E P

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Kerala | 67 yrs

Theyyam Dance Maestro from Kannur - preserving the dying art form

rooted in North Kerala

SHAILESH NAYAK

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Delhi | 70 yrs

Renowned Oceanographer who lead socially impactful programs -

developed the first automated Tsunami Warning System

HARISH NAYAK

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Gujarat | 97 yrs

97 year old Gujarati Author dedicated to children's literature - wrote

2,000 stories in 500 books across multiple languages (Posthumous)

FRED NEGRIT

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | France| ?

Dedicated Indologist and Teacher from French Guadeloupe - fostering

greater awareness and appreciation of Indic culture

HARI OM

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Haryana | 64 yrs

Senior Agricultural Scientist from Haryana promoting Natural Farming

– spread adoption, training more than 4,000 villages

BHAGABAT PADHAN

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 85 yrs

85 years old Sabda Nrutya Folk Dancer from Bargarh - specializing in

the Odissi-derived art form for more than 5 decades

SANATAN RUDRA PAL

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 68 yrs

Sculptor from Kumartuli - renowned for crafting traditional Durga idols for over 5 decades

SHANKAR BABA PUNDLIKRAO PAPALKAR

Padma Shri 2024 |Social Work |Maharashtra|81 yrs

81 years old Divyang Social Worker from Amravati - dedicated his life

towards rehabilitation of divyang, orphaned & destitute children

RADHE SHYAM PAREEK

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Uttar Pradesh | 90 yrs

90 years old Homeopathy Physician - treated 23 lakh patients over 60

years

DAYAL MAVJIBHAI PARMAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Gujarat | 88 yrs

88 year old veteran Ayurveda practitioner from Morbi with over 60

years of experience - authored 50 books and providing free services

BINOD KUMAR PASAYAT

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 88 yrs

87 years old renowned Sambalpuri Folk Lyricist, Playwright & Poet -

active for over 7 decades

SILBI PASSAH

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Meghalaya | 71 yrs

Senior Folk Musician from East Khasi Hills - reviving old Khasi dance

forms and promoting Khasi-Jaintia culture

SHANTI DEVI PASWAN & SHIVAN PASWAN

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar

Godna Madhubani Painter Duo who broke social barriers to bring

about change through art - specialize in depicting Dusadh legend epics

SANJAY ANANT PATIL

Padma Shri 2024 | Others – Agriculture | Goa | 58 yrs

Goan Farmer practicing Natural Farming on barren lands - cultivating

diverse crops, conserving 30 species

MUNI NARAYANA PRASAD

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 85 yrs

85 years old Spiritual Leader and Author - wrote books and delivered

commentaries on Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita & Narayana Guru

K S RAJANNA

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Karnataka | 63 yrs

Divyang Social Worker committed to the welfare of Divyangjan - lost both hands and legs to Polio

CHANDRASHEKAR CHANNAPATNA RAJANNACHAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Karnataka | 75 yrs

Veteran Psychiatrist - providing free mental health treatment to 50,000

patients, training 20,000 professionals

BHAGWATILAL RAJPUROHIT

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Madhya Pradesh | 80 yrs

Notable Malvi language Author from Ujjain - known for depicting regional cultural heritage

ROMALO RAM

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Jammu & Kashmir | 60 yrs

Pioneering Dogri Folk Artist contributing to its revival - invented

'Geetru' musical form and composed 300 songs

NAVJIVAN RASTOGI

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Uttar Pradesh | 84 yrs

Senior Scholar - known for his work on Kashmiri Shaivism

NIRMAL RISHI

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Punjab | 80 yrs

Popular Punjabi Film & Theatre Actor - working for over 6 decades with over 60 films to her credit

PRAN SABHARWAL

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Punjab | 93 yrs

Veteran Theatre Actor from Patiala - credited for over 5,000

performances over 7 decades

GADDAM SAMMAIAH

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Telangana | 67 yrs

Renowned Chindu Yakshaganam Artist from Jangaon - Perfomed in

over 19,000 plays delivering social messages

SANGTHANKIMA

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Mizoram | 63 yrs

Social Worker from Aizawl running one of Mizoram's largest Orphanage - providing shelter to drug addicts, alcoholics and divyang children

MACHIHAN SASA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Manipur | 73 yrs

Celebrated Longpi Pottery Craftsperson from Ukhrul - known for practicing this old Manipuri craft tracing back to 10,000 BC

OMPRAKASH SHARMA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Madhya Pradesh | 85 yrs

85 years old Mach Folk Theater artist - contributing to the preservation

of Malwa's cultural heritage for 7 decades

EKLABYA SHARMA

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | West Bengal | 65 yrs

Esteemed Ecologist – led assessments on Hindu Kush Himalaya

alongside shaping policies for the Indian Himalayan Region

RAM CHANDER SIHAG

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Haryana | 71 yrs

Pioneering Beekeeping Scientist from Hisar - his research led to increase in cross pollinated crops and protection of Indian Honeybee colonies

HARBINDER SINGH

Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Delhi | 80 yrs

80 year old Veteran Hockey Coach and Selector – making a seminal contribution to Indian hockey over 6 decades

GURVINDER SINGH

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Haryana | 53 yrs

Passionate Social Worker from Sirsa serving society while being

wheelchair bound himself – from child care, ambulance, blood donation

GODAWARI SINGH

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 84 yrs

84 years old Wood Toy Maker - promoting and preserving Varanasi's

Wooden Lacquerware & Toys which have a GI tag

RAVI PRAKASH SINGH

Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering| Mexico| 66 yrs

Eminent Wheat Scientist - introduced high-yield wheat positively impacting millions across the globe

SESHAMPATTI T SIVALINGAM

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tamil Nadu | 79 yrs

Renowned Nadaswaram Maestro with career spanning for 6 decades -performed Nationally and Internationally

SOMANNA

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Karnataka | 66 yrs

Tribal Welfare Worker from Mysuru - working for upliftment of Jenu Kuruba forest-dwelling community for 4 decades

KETHAVATH SOMLAL

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Telangana | 64 yrs

Renowned Lambadi Author - known for translating 701 Bhagavad Gita slokas into Lambadi

SHASHI SONI

Padma Shri 2024 | Trade & Industry | Karnataka | 82 yrs

serial entrepreneur – powering global success in hi-tech automotive and defence manufacturing

URMILA SRIVASTAVA

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 73 yrs

Renowned Kajri Folk Singer from Mirzapur - showcased essence of UP's folk culture through over 500 performances

NEPAL CHANDRA SUTRADHAR

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 82 yrs

3rd generation Chhau Mask Maker of over 50 years - preserving and

promoting Purulia's cultural legacy (Posthumous)

GOPINATH SWAIN

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 105 yrs

Centenarian maestro of Krishna Leela Bhajan from Ganjam - devoted

over 9 decades in propagating this exquisite cultural tradition

LAXMAN BHATT TAILANG

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 95 yrs

95 years old Hindustani Classical Music Maestro - known for creating

new form of singing 'Pachrang'

MAYA TANDON

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Rajasthan | 86 yrs

86 years old Road Safety Champion - imparting life-saving skills and

contributing to awareness and training initiatives

ASWATHI THIRUNAL GOURI LAKSHMI BAYI

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 78 yrs

Indic Author & Scholar - writing a range of books on temple

architecture, Travancore heritage and Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple

JAGDISH LABHSHANKER TRIVEDI

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Gujarat | 55 yrs

Renowned Gujarati Comedian - celebrated for Dairo art form for over

30 years, performed over 3000 shows in 30 Countries

SANO VAMUZO

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Nagaland | 83 yrs

83 years old Tribal Social Worker from Kohima - spearheading peace

campaigns and championing women's representation

BALAKRISHNAN SADANAM PUTHIYA VEETIL

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Kerala | 79 yrs

Veteran Kalluvazhi Kathakali Dancer from Ernakulam - known for

portraying Hanuman and pioneering Shakespeare adaptations

KURELLA VITTALACHARYA

Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Telangana | 85 yrs

Distinguished Telugu Poet & Author from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri -

established Library across villages and authored 22 books

KIRAN VYAS

Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Yoga | France| 79 yrs

Global Yoga and Ayurveda practitioner - founded Tapovan Open

University

JAGESHWAR YADAV

Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Chhattisgarh | 67 yrs

Social Worker from Jashpur transforming lives of Birhor and Pahadi

Korwa tribes (PVTGs) – across health, education etc

BABU RAM YADAV

Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 74 yrs

Renowned Brass Marori Craftsperson from Moradabad – over 6 decades

trained and empowered more than 1,000 artisan