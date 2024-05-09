President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Award 2024 | Check list

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Awards 2024 upon 132 Awardees whose names were announced earlier this January. The list include the name of the first Indian female mahout, Parbati Baruah.
List of Padma Awardees
Padma Vibhushan
- VYJAYANTIMALA BALI, Dance, Tamil Nadu: 90-year-old multifaceted artist, with a diverse portfolio across films.
- KONIDELA CHIRANJEEVI, Art, Andhra Pradesh: Telugu films Mega Star - with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades.
- M VENKAIAH NAIDU, Public Affairs, Andhra Pradesh: Veteran Political Leader - former Vice President of India.
- BINDESHWAR PATHAK, Social Wor, Bihar: Founder of Sulabh International, transforming Sanitation worldwide.
- PADMA SUBRAHMANYAM, Art, Tamil Nadu: Acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer, research scholar, music composer, and Indologist - particularly celebrated for her works on Natyashastras.
Padma Bhushan
- M FATHIMA BEEVI, Public Affairs, Kerala: First woman Supreme Court Judge in Asia - Pioneer jurist with an illustrious career spanning 4 decades (Posthumous).
- SATYABRATA MOOKHERJEE, Public Affairs, West Bengal: Veteran Political Leader and Barrister from West Bengal - former Union Minister for multiple portfolios (Posthumous).
- HORMUSJI N CAMA, Literature & Education - Journalism: Senior Publisher leading The Bombay Samachar Gujarati Newspaper for 4 decades.
- MITHUN CHAKRABORTY, Art, West Bengal: Versatile Actor known for his dynamic performances and powerful portrayals in Bengali and Hindi cinema.
- SITARAM JINDAL, Trade & Industry, Karnataka: 90 year old Veteran Industrialist and Philanthropist - promoting naturopathy through Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bengaluru.
- YOUNG LIU, Trade & Industry, Taiwan: Global business leader and innovator - serving as CEO of international semiconductor manufacturing giant, Foxconn.
- ASHWIN BALACHAND MEHTA, Medicine, Maharashtra: 84-years-old distinguished Interventional Cardiologist - pioneered angiography in India
- RAM NAIK, Public Affairs, Maharashtra: Veteran Political Leader - former Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Governor of Uttar Pradesh.
- TEJAS MADHUSUDAN PATEL, Medicine, Gujarat: Renowned Cardiologist known for pioneering work in Interventional Cardiology
- OLANCHERY RAJAGOPAL, Public Affairs, Kerala: Veteran Politician Leader from Kerala - former Union Minister of Railways, Urban Development
- DATTATRAY AMBADAS MAYALOO ALIAS RAJDUTT, Art, Maharashtra: 90-years-old Veteran Marathi Film Director from Amravati - crafting films on patriotism and social issues for over 6 decades
- TOGDAN RINPOCHE, Spiritualism, Ladakh: 84-years-old Buddhist Spiritual Leader from Leh – also made seminal contribution in preserving Bhoti language (Posthumous)
- PYARELAL SHARMA, Art, Maharashtra: 83-years-old-Legendary Hindi Music Director with a career spanning over 7 decades - hailed as the 'King of Melodies'
- CHANDRESHWAR PRASAD THAKUR, Medicine, Bihar: 92-years-old distinguished Physician - global authority on Kala Azar disease, having made a lifetime contribution to research and policy
- USHA UTHUP, Art, West Bengal: Iconic singer popular as Queen of Indian Pop - known for her versatile voice and diverse repertoire, transcends genres
- VIJAYKANTH, Art, Tamil Nadu: Celebrated Tamil Film Actor and Popular Political Leader - famous as Captain (Posthumous)
- KUNDAN VYAS, Literature & Education, Maharashtra: Leading respected media group Janmabhoomi for 5 decades
Padma Shri
CHARLOTTE CHOPIN, Yoga, France: 101-year-old Yoga exponent from France - defied age limiting norms by
learning yoga post turning 50.
JORDAN LEPCHA, Padma Shri 2024, Art, Sikkim: 50 yrs old Master Bamboo Craftsperson from Mangan - specializing in Lepcha, Traditional Hats.
SRIDHAR MAKAM KRISHNAMURTHY, Literature & Education, Karnataka: 69 yrs old Wheel-chair bound Educationist and Administrator – made important contributions to the nation’s education policies.
K CHELLAMMAL, Agriculture, Andaman & Nicobar: 69 yrs old Organic Farmer - credited for developing damage control measures for coconut & palm trees in South Andaman Islands.
JOSHNA CHINAPPA. Sports, Tamil Nadu: 37 yrs old International Squash Player - won multiple medals in global championships.
SATHYANARAYANA BELERI, Agriculture, Kerala: 50 yrs old Rice Farmer from Kasargod - known for safeguarding 650+ rice varieties from extinction.
A VELU ANANDA CHARI, Art, Telangana: 71 yrs old Master Stapathi Sculptor - crafting over 1,000 temples globally.
SOM DATT BATTU
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Himachal Pradesh | 85 yrs
Veteran Hindustani Classical Singer belonging to Patiala gharana -
known for performing across multiple countries since last 6 decadesKHALIL AHAMAD
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 72 yrs
Master Dari Carpet Weaver from Mirzapur - imparted weaving training to more than 100 artisans
BADRAPPAN M
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tamil Nadu | 87 yrs
87 years old Valli Oyil Kummi Dancer - preserving and promoting Kummi Dance and addressing social issues through his performances
KALURAM BAMANIYA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Madhya Pradesh | 53 yrs
Soulful Bhajan singer from Dewas - rendering verses of Sant Kabir, Mirabai, and Gorakhnath across the World
REZWANA CHAUDHARY BANNYA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bangladesh | 66 yrs
Acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet exponent from Bangladesh – performances across the World
NASEEM BANO
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 61 yrs
Anokhi Chikankari Artisan - with 45 years’ expertise in intricate hand embroider
RAMLAL BARETH
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Chhattisgarh | 87 yrs
87 years old Doyen of Kathak from Raigarh gharana - performed in more than 100 cultural festivals globally
GITA ROY BARMAN
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 48 yrs
Rajbongshi Folk Singer - promoting & illuminating the folk art for over 25 years
PARBATI BARUAH
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Assam | 67 yrs
Rare woman Elephant Trainer from Goalpara - credited for
implementing scientific practices to reduce human-elephant conflict
SARBESWAR BASUMATARY
Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Agriculture | Assam | 61 yrs
Progressive Tribal Farmer from Chirang - practicing mixed integrated
farming, modern technology and innovative Horticulture
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 70 yrs
Kantha embroidery artist – with her lifelong work contributing to the
crafts’ revival globally
DRONA BHUYAN
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Assam | 67 yrs
Prominent Ojapali Folk Dancer from Darrang - preserving a thousand
year old assamese tradition, performing stories from Epics & Puranas
ASHOK KUMAR BISWAS
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar | 67 yrs
Innovative Tikuli Folk Painter from Bihar - reviving the ancient art form
since 5 decades, credited for training 8,000 female artists
ROHAN MACHANDA BOPANNA
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Karnataka | 43 yrs
Veteran Tennis player – Doubles World Number 1
SMRITI REKHA CHAKMA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tripura | 63 yrs
Chakma Loinloom Shawl Weaver - providing training in indigenous methods
NARAYAN CHAKRABORTY
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | West Bengal | 69 yrs
Professor specializing in Arsenic Toxicity research and policy – made
seminal contribution towards addressing it across Bengal
RAM CHET CHAUDHARY
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Uttar Pradesh | 78 yrs
Pioneering Agricultural Scientist - credited with developing 4 Kalanamak
rice varieties, and authoring over 50 books on agriculture
RAGHUVEER CHOUDHARY
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Gujarat | 85 yrs
85 year old distinguished Gujarati author with over 50 years of literary
contribution - authored 80 philosophical and historical books
JOE D CRUZ
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Tamil Nadu | 59 yrs
Tamil Author and Novelist from Chengalpattu – worked extensively with
Fishermen community across coastal Tamil Nadu
GHULAM NABI DAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Jammu & Kashmir | 70 yrs
Renowned Walnut Wood Carving Craftsperson from Srinagar - 60 years
of experience, creating diverse products
CHITTA RANJAN DEBBARMA
Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Spiritualism | Tripura | 61 yrs
Spiritual Leader from Gomati – particularly committed to providing
education to Tribal children
UDAY VISHWANATH DESHPANDE
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports| Maharashtra | 70 yrs
Veteran Mallakhamb Coach - known for revitalizing and promoting the
sport across diverse groups and countries
PREMA DHANRAJ
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Karnataka | 72 yrs
Burns Surgeon pioneering reconstructive surgery for 25,000 burn victims – a burns survivor herself, committed her to their welfare thereafter
RADHA KRISHAN DHIMAN
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Uttar Pradesh | 63 yrs
Renowned Hepatologist from Lucknow - known for his contribution in
combatting Viral Hepatitis C from Punjab
MANOHAR KRISHANA DOLE
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Maharashtra | 94 yrs
Ayurveda doctor who transformed healthcare for marginalized across
rural Maharashtra - conducted 1.75 lakh free eye surgeries
PIERRE SYLVAIN FILLIOZAT
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | France| 87 yrs
Distinguished Sanskrit Scholar and Professor in France - dedicated to
advancing Indic cultural studies
MAHABIR SINGH GUDDU
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Haryana | 62 yrs
Renowned Haryanvi Folk Artist from Jind - promoting Haryana’s folk
culture through performances and workshops globally since 5 decades
ANUPAMA HOSKERE
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Karnataka | 59 yrs
Puppetry Artist promoting Dhaatu Puppetery for over 3 decades –
performed in international puppet festivals, trained puppeteers globally
YAZDI MANEKSHA ITALIA
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Gujarat | 72 yrs
Renowned Microbiologist known for developing India's first Sickle Cell
Anemia Control Program - impacting Gujarat’s 15 lakh Tribals
RAJARAM JAIN
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education| Uttar Pradesh | 94 yrs
94 yrs old Veteran Prakrit Scholar - deciphered ancient manuscripts,
authored more than 35 books
JANKILAL
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 81 yrs
81 years old Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara - mastering the fading
Behrupiya art for over 6 decades, captivating global audiences
RATAN KAHAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 88 yrs
88 years old Bhadu folk singer and writer - dedicated whole life towards propagation of the folk culture
YASHWANT SINGH KATHOCH
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education| Uttarakhand | 87 yrs
Senior Hindi Author – made substantive contribution towards
preservation of cultural heritage of the Himalayas
ZAHIR I KAZI
Educationist who worked extensively for promoting education, especially
amongst minorities - President of Anjuman I Islam and Allana Institute
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Maharashtra
GAURAV KHANNA
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Uttar Pradesh | 47 yrs
Senior Badminton Coach - shaping global champions from India’s Para
Badminton player
SURENDRA KISHORE
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education - Journalism | Bihar | 76 yrs
Veteran Hindi Journalist from Bihar with a career spanning over 50
years - served as Editor of prominent newspapers
DASARI KONDAPPA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Telangana | 63 yrs
Burra Veena Maestro from Narayanpet - preserving the art form for over 50 years
YANUNG JAMOH LEGO
Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Agriculture | Arunachal Pradesh | 58 yrs
Traditional Herbal Medicine Expert from East Siang - reviving Adi
tribe's traditional healing system and promoting natural healthcare systems
JORDAN LEPCHA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Sikkim | 50 yrs
Master Bamboo Craftsperson from Mangan - specializing in Lepcha
Traditional Hats
SATENDRA SINGH LOHIA
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Madhya Pradesh | 36 yrs
International Para-Swimmer from Bhind - 1st Asian para athlete to
conquer the English Channel
BINOD MAHARANA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 78 yrs
Master Pattachitra Folk Painter from Khordha - preserving the dying
form of art
PURNIMA MAHATO
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Jharkhand | 47 yrs
Archery Coach from East Singbhum - mentoring Indian archers and
teams to international victories for the past 3 decades
UMA MAHESHWARI D
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Andhra Pradesh | 63 yrs
1st Female Harikatha Storyteller performing in Sanskrit - breaking
traditional barriers and keeping the storytelling tradition alive since 4
decades
DUKHU MAJHI
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work| West Bengal | 78 yrs
Environmentalist who dedicated 5 decades to planting Trees -
affectionately known as ‘Gaach Dadu’
RAM KUMAR MALLICK
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar | 66 yrs
12th-generation Hindustani Classical Vocalist from Darbhanga
gharana - excelling in Dhrupad over 5 decades
HEMCHAND MANJHI
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Chhattisgarh | 70 yrs
Traditional Medicine Practitioner treating patients in Naxal affected
Narayanpur & Bastar - known for his knowledge of special herbs from
remote Abujhmarh forests
CHANDRASHEKHAR MAHADEORAO MESHRAM
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Maharashtra | 69 yrs
Eminent Neurologist known for championing brain health awareness –
extensive contributions to neurological education and research
SURENDRA MOHAN MISHRA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 82 yrs
Renowned Hindustani Classical Singer from Banaras gharana - career
spanned over 6 decades (Posthumous)
ALI MOHAMMED & GHANI MOHAMMED
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 68 & ? yrs
Maand Folk singing brother-duo from Bikaner - promoting through
cultural festivals and mentorship
KALPANA MORPARIA
Padma Shri 2024 | Trade & Industry | Maharashtra | 74 yrs
Veteran Woman Business Leader - from the Banking sector
CHAMI MURMU
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Jharkhand | 52 yrs
Tribal Social Worker from Seraikela Kharsawan in environment and
women empowerment - planted 30 lakh trees, empowered 30,000 women
SASINDRAN MUTHUVEL
Padma Shri 2024 | Public Affairs | Papua New Guinea| 49 yrs
Senior Political Leader in Papua New Guinea – championing closer
India-Pacific cooperation
G NACHIYAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Tamil Nadu | 82 yrs
Visionary Ophthalmologist of over 55 years - provided transformative
leadership at Aravind Eye Care
KIRAN NADAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Delhi | 72 yrs
Eminent Art Collector, known for promoting art in public spaces -
collection of 12,000 modern and contemporary artworks
PAKARAVUR CHITHRAN NAMBOODIRIPAD
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 102 yrs
102 years old Educationist and Administrator from Thrissur - fostered
education and promoted the arts for 7 decades(Posthumous)
NARAYANAN E P
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Kerala | 67 yrs
Theyyam Dance Maestro from Kannur - preserving the dying art form
rooted in North Kerala
SHAILESH NAYAK
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Delhi | 70 yrs
Renowned Oceanographer who lead socially impactful programs -
developed the first automated Tsunami Warning System
HARISH NAYAK
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Gujarat | 97 yrs
97 year old Gujarati Author dedicated to children's literature - wrote
2,000 stories in 500 books across multiple languages (Posthumous)
FRED NEGRIT
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | France| ?
Dedicated Indologist and Teacher from French Guadeloupe - fostering
greater awareness and appreciation of Indic culture
HARI OM
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Haryana | 64 yrs
Senior Agricultural Scientist from Haryana promoting Natural Farming
– spread adoption, training more than 4,000 villages
BHAGABAT PADHAN
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 85 yrs
85 years old Sabda Nrutya Folk Dancer from Bargarh - specializing in
the Odissi-derived art form for more than 5 decades
SANATAN RUDRA PAL
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 68 yrs
Sculptor from Kumartuli - renowned for crafting traditional Durga idols for over 5 decades
SHANKAR BABA PUNDLIKRAO PAPALKAR
Padma Shri 2024 |Social Work |Maharashtra|81 yrs
81 years old Divyang Social Worker from Amravati - dedicated his life
towards rehabilitation of divyang, orphaned & destitute children
RADHE SHYAM PAREEK
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Uttar Pradesh | 90 yrs
90 years old Homeopathy Physician - treated 23 lakh patients over 60
years
DAYAL MAVJIBHAI PARMAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine| Gujarat | 88 yrs
88 year old veteran Ayurveda practitioner from Morbi with over 60
years of experience - authored 50 books and providing free services
BINOD KUMAR PASAYAT
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 88 yrs
87 years old renowned Sambalpuri Folk Lyricist, Playwright & Poet -
active for over 7 decades
SILBI PASSAH
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Meghalaya | 71 yrs
Senior Folk Musician from East Khasi Hills - reviving old Khasi dance
forms and promoting Khasi-Jaintia culture
SHANTI DEVI PASWAN & SHIVAN PASWAN
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Bihar
Godna Madhubani Painter Duo who broke social barriers to bring
about change through art - specialize in depicting Dusadh legend epics
SANJAY ANANT PATIL
Padma Shri 2024 | Others – Agriculture | Goa | 58 yrs
Goan Farmer practicing Natural Farming on barren lands - cultivating
diverse crops, conserving 30 species
MUNI NARAYANA PRASAD
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 85 yrs
85 years old Spiritual Leader and Author - wrote books and delivered
commentaries on Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita & Narayana Guru
K S RAJANNA
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Karnataka | 63 yrs
Divyang Social Worker committed to the welfare of Divyangjan - lost both hands and legs to Polio
CHANDRASHEKAR CHANNAPATNA RAJANNACHAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Medicine | Karnataka | 75 yrs
Veteran Psychiatrist - providing free mental health treatment to 50,000
patients, training 20,000 professionals
BHAGWATILAL RAJPUROHIT
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Madhya Pradesh | 80 yrs
Notable Malvi language Author from Ujjain - known for depicting regional cultural heritage
ROMALO RAM
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Jammu & Kashmir | 60 yrs
Pioneering Dogri Folk Artist contributing to its revival - invented
'Geetru' musical form and composed 300 songs
NAVJIVAN RASTOGI
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Uttar Pradesh | 84 yrs
Senior Scholar - known for his work on Kashmiri Shaivism
NIRMAL RISHI
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Punjab | 80 yrs
Popular Punjabi Film & Theatre Actor - working for over 6 decades with over 60 films to her credit
PRAN SABHARWAL
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Punjab | 93 yrs
Veteran Theatre Actor from Patiala - credited for over 5,000
performances over 7 decades
GADDAM SAMMAIAH
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Telangana | 67 yrs
Renowned Chindu Yakshaganam Artist from Jangaon - Perfomed in
over 19,000 plays delivering social messages
SANGTHANKIMA
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Mizoram | 63 yrs
Social Worker from Aizawl running one of Mizoram's largest Orphanage - providing shelter to drug addicts, alcoholics and divyang children
MACHIHAN SASA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Manipur | 73 yrs
Celebrated Longpi Pottery Craftsperson from Ukhrul - known for practicing this old Manipuri craft tracing back to 10,000 BC
OMPRAKASH SHARMA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Madhya Pradesh | 85 yrs
85 years old Mach Folk Theater artist - contributing to the preservation
of Malwa's cultural heritage for 7 decades
EKLABYA SHARMA
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | West Bengal | 65 yrs
Esteemed Ecologist – led assessments on Hindu Kush Himalaya
alongside shaping policies for the Indian Himalayan Region
RAM CHANDER SIHAG
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering | Haryana | 71 yrs
Pioneering Beekeeping Scientist from Hisar - his research led to increase in cross pollinated crops and protection of Indian Honeybee colonies
HARBINDER SINGH
Padma Shri 2024 | Sports | Delhi | 80 yrs
80 year old Veteran Hockey Coach and Selector – making a seminal contribution to Indian hockey over 6 decades
GURVINDER SINGH
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Haryana | 53 yrs
Passionate Social Worker from Sirsa serving society while being
wheelchair bound himself – from child care, ambulance, blood donation
GODAWARI SINGH
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 84 yrs
84 years old Wood Toy Maker - promoting and preserving Varanasi's
Wooden Lacquerware & Toys which have a GI tag
RAVI PRAKASH SINGH
Padma Shri 2024 | Science & Engineering| Mexico| 66 yrs
Eminent Wheat Scientist - introduced high-yield wheat positively impacting millions across the globe
SESHAMPATTI T SIVALINGAM
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Tamil Nadu | 79 yrs
Renowned Nadaswaram Maestro with career spanning for 6 decades -performed Nationally and Internationally
SOMANNA
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Karnataka | 66 yrs
Tribal Welfare Worker from Mysuru - working for upliftment of Jenu Kuruba forest-dwelling community for 4 decades
KETHAVATH SOMLAL
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Telangana | 64 yrs
Renowned Lambadi Author - known for translating 701 Bhagavad Gita slokas into Lambadi
SHASHI SONI
Padma Shri 2024 | Trade & Industry | Karnataka | 82 yrs
serial entrepreneur – powering global success in hi-tech automotive and defence manufacturing
URMILA SRIVASTAVA
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 73 yrs
Renowned Kajri Folk Singer from Mirzapur - showcased essence of UP's folk culture through over 500 performances
NEPAL CHANDRA SUTRADHAR
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | West Bengal | 82 yrs
3rd generation Chhau Mask Maker of over 50 years - preserving and
promoting Purulia's cultural legacy (Posthumous)
GOPINATH SWAIN
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Odisha | 105 yrs
Centenarian maestro of Krishna Leela Bhajan from Ganjam - devoted
over 9 decades in propagating this exquisite cultural tradition
LAXMAN BHATT TAILANG
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Rajasthan | 95 yrs
95 years old Hindustani Classical Music Maestro - known for creating
new form of singing 'Pachrang'
MAYA TANDON
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Rajasthan | 86 yrs
86 years old Road Safety Champion - imparting life-saving skills and
contributing to awareness and training initiatives
ASWATHI THIRUNAL GOURI LAKSHMI BAYI
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Kerala | 78 yrs
Indic Author & Scholar - writing a range of books on temple
architecture, Travancore heritage and Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple
JAGDISH LABHSHANKER TRIVEDI
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Gujarat | 55 yrs
Renowned Gujarati Comedian - celebrated for Dairo art form for over
30 years, performed over 3000 shows in 30 Countries
SANO VAMUZO
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Nagaland | 83 yrs
83 years old Tribal Social Worker from Kohima - spearheading peace
campaigns and championing women's representation
BALAKRISHNAN SADANAM PUTHIYA VEETIL
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Kerala | 79 yrs
Veteran Kalluvazhi Kathakali Dancer from Ernakulam - known for
portraying Hanuman and pioneering Shakespeare adaptations
KURELLA VITTALACHARYA
Padma Shri 2024 | Literature & Education | Telangana | 85 yrs
Distinguished Telugu Poet & Author from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri -
established Library across villages and authored 22 books
KIRAN VYAS
Padma Shri 2024 | Others - Yoga | France| 79 yrs
Global Yoga and Ayurveda practitioner - founded Tapovan Open
University
JAGESHWAR YADAV
Padma Shri 2024 | Social Work | Chhattisgarh | 67 yrs
Social Worker from Jashpur transforming lives of Birhor and Pahadi
Korwa tribes (PVTGs) – across health, education etc
BABU RAM YADAV
Padma Shri 2024 | Art | Uttar Pradesh | 74 yrs
Renowned Brass Marori Craftsperson from Moradabad – over 6 decades
trained and empowered more than 1,000 artisan