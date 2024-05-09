Real fight or advertisement? Vikrant Massey argues with cab driver over fare, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey's video is garnering attention where he can be seen arguing with cab driver over fare

Actor Vikrant Massey is known for his calm and simple nature. But, a video of his has surfaced, in which he is seen in an angry zone. In a video that has surfaced, the cab driver is seen asking for fare after taking actor Vikrant to the location. Vikrant seems angry at the cab driver for the escalation in fare price and even for turning on the camera. Interestingly, after the video went viral on social media, most of the users justified Vikrant's stance.

Argument over cab fare

In the video, the cab driver is seen asking for fare from the actor. The actor objects and says how did this increase? The cab driver says, 'You mean you won't give?' On this, the actor says, 'Why are you shouting?' After this, the cab driver says in front of the camera, 'My name is Ashish. I am a cab driver. I have taken my passenger to his location. Now they are not paying rent and are also abusing.

In the video, Vikrant also gets angry at the cab driver and says, 'Why did you take out the camera? You are threatening me, I am just talking. How suddenly the money increased. The cab driver says, 'It's the app's fault'. On this Vikrant says, 'This is what I am saying that this is not your fault. The app people are arbitrary. Is it wrong or not? The cab driver says, 'Sir, you earn so much money and you are arguing.' To this, the actor replies, 'Whether the money is mine or yours, it is everyone's hard work'.

Watch the video here:

The issue may be related to promotion!

Users are getting different reactions to this video. Some users are justifying Vikrant. At the same time, it is said that this could also be a video related to some promotion. At present, there has been no reaction from Vikrant regarding the video.

