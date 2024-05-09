UK NSA meets Ajit Doval and Jaishankar, security, technology, regional affairs on top agenda  

Follow us on Image Source : X UK NSA Tim Barrow meets Indian counterpart Ajit Doval

UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow engaged in discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval during his two-day visit, starting Thursday. The focal point of their talks was the Technology and Security Initiative, a pivotal bilateral platform aimed at bolstering collaboration in critical and emerging technologies between India and the UK.

Both NSAs participated in substantive deliberations to outline the roadmap for this initiative, acknowledging the significance of harnessing technology to address common security challenges. Additionally, they exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and explored perspectives on regional and global affairs.

Khalistan issue in UK

However, it was not clear whether the two sides discussed the Khalistani issue during the meeting. Notably, extremist groups attacked the Indian High Commission in London in March last year. Earlier last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that they arrested a man, a resident of the UK, in connection with the violence during a protest on March 22 last year. When the same was asked during a press briefing of the External Affairs Ministry, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also skipped the question.

Barrow's visit to India, spanning two days, included participation in a high-level dialogue led by the NSAs of both nations, with the objective of deepening cooperation across various domains, including security, technology, and regional affairs.

Tim Barrow also meets Jaishankar

Furthermore, the UK NSA met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Although much details about the meeting were not disclosed, it is understood that the foreign minister and Barrow also discussed the turbulent situation in West Asia.

This visit is anticipated to reinforce and broaden the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK. Earlier in 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson met on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow, both agreed upon the India-UK 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' and India-UK Roadmap 2030, outlining cooperation plans for the next three decades.

Last month, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that Gwyn Jenkins, one of the nation's top generals, would succeed Barrow as the next national security adviser. Jenkins, currently serving as vice-chief of the defence staff, brings extensive experience, having previously worked at the prime minister's No. 10 Downing Street office as a military assistant.

