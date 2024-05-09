Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
Netanyahu vows Israel's self-reliance amid US arms holdup threat, says 'we will fight with our fingernails'

President Biden's decision to withhold offensive weapons followed escalating tensions and calls for restraint amid the ongoing conflict. Netanyahu's statement underscored Israel's commitment to defending its interests regardless of external factors.

Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony.

In response to President Joe Biden's announcement of a hold on providing offensive weapons to Israel for its planned assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised Israel's self-reliance. Netanyahu declared that Israel would "stand-alone" if necessary in its conflict with Hamas, asserting the nation's resolve despite potential limitations on external support.

Addressing concerns about potential obstacles, Netanyahu emphasised Israel's determination, stating, "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails."

