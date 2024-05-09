Netanyahu vows Israel's self-reliance amid US arms holdup threat, says 'we will fight with our fingernails'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony.

In response to President Joe Biden's announcement of a hold on providing offensive weapons to Israel for its planned assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised Israel's self-reliance. Netanyahu declared that Israel would "stand-alone" if necessary in its conflict with Hamas, asserting the nation's resolve despite potential limitations on external support.

Addressing concerns about potential obstacles, Netanyahu emphasised Israel's determination, stating, "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails."