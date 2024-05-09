Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao pulls attention to Janhvi Kapoor's red cricket ball dress | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI AND INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao pulls attention to Janhvi Kapoor's dress amid promotions

After the Bollywood film Roohi, released in 2021, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are going to be seen together on the big screen once again. Both will be seen in the film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' directed by Sharan Sharma. Both are busy with the promotion of this film. Recently, some pictures of both of them went viral on social media, in which Janhvi attracted everyone's attention with her dress. Moreover, it was her co-star Rajkummar who drew attention to the details.

Promotion of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' begins today

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reached Sun and Sand Juhu for the promotion of the film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' directed by Sharan Sharma. During the promotion of her film, Janhvi was seen in a cricket ball dress. Yes! You read that right, Kapoor had small cricket balls miniatures installed at the back of her dress. And it was Rao who turned the actor around and showed the dress to the cameras. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was seen in a light brown suit with a white and brown colored T-shirt. Also, he is carrying brown shades.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will hit the theaters on this day

The film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been in the headlines for a long time, about which the fans are also very excited. Apart from them actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya will also be seen in the lead roles in the film. This film is a sports drama film based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This film was announced in 2021 and its shooting started in 2022. Finally, the film is going to hit the theaters at the end of this month i.e. on 31 May 2024.

