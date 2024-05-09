KS Rajanna, who lost arms and legs, gets Padma Shri for exemplary social work | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/ANI Dr. KS Rajanna greeting PM Modi and receiving Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu

President Doupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri upon Dr. KS Rajanna, a specially abled social worker committed to the welfare of differently-abled persons.

Dr. Rajanna first greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then received the honour from President Draupadi Murmu. After receiving the honour, he was accepting the greetings of all the people. During this time, a soldier came forward to help him, but Dr. Rajanna refused to take help, showcasing his spirit of self-reliance.

Who is KS Rajanna?

At the 11-years of age, Dr. Rajanna, unfortunately, lost his hands and feet to polio and learned to walk on his knees. He made his body’s physical limitations, his best inspiration. Considering himself less to none, he decided to work for disabled people.

After joining social service, he worked continuously and in 2013 the government of Karnataka made him the State Commissioner for the Disabled. Rajanna, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, was given this post for three years, but before the end of his tenure, he was removed from his post. After some time he was again given the post.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Awards on Thursday during the second civil investiture ceremony of Padma Awards 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and others were present during the ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hosted dinner fro awardees

As many as 132 individuals have been awarded with the Padma Awards for their significant contribution to society through various fields. Some of the other prominent Awardees include, Vyjayantimala Bali (Padma Vibhushan), Konidela Chiranjeevi (Padma Vibhushan), former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Padma Vibhushan), M Fathima Beevi (Padma Bhushan), Hormusji N Cama (Padma Bhushan), Mithun Chakraborty (Padma Bhushan), Usha Uthup (Padma Bhushan), Kaluram Bamaniya (Padma Shri), among others.

After the conclusion of the Civil Investiture Ceremony, the Union Home Minister hosted a dinner for Padma Awardees at his residence.

