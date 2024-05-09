When Indira Gandhi insisted on being handcuffed during her arrest in 1977

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIAHISTORYPIC Indira Gandhi just after her arrest

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her imposition of Emergency from 1975-1977 have always been extensively talked about in political circles. As it is said nothing is permanent in politics. It so happened that the Iron Lady was too arrested. However, she turned that particular incident also in her favour.

The Janata Party government, which came to power after the Emergency, arrested the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under the Anti-Corruption Act. The CBI had accused her of taking 104 jeeps from two companies. Indira also used this arrest as an opportunity to precipitate disaster. She asked the officers to handcuff her while arresting her. When the officers were taking her to Badkhal Lake guest house after arresting her, after stopping at the railway gate, she got down from the car and sat on the culvert. Seeing her sitting on the bridge, a crowd of people gathered there and the officials had to abandon the idea of ​​taking her to Badakhal.

According to the news published in Amar Ujala on 4 October 1977, Indira not only asked to be handcuffed but also refused to give personal bond. At that time his two sons — Rajiv and Sanjay, daughters-in-law Sonia and Maneka were also present. After the arrest, a huge crowd gathered at the residence at 12 Willington Crescent. Slogans of Indira Gandhi Zindabad started being raised. Maneka also started raising enthusiastic slogans along with the crowd. Indira's lawyer BR Handa, was also following her in another car. He said that Indira cannot be taken out of Delhi as she has been arrested without a magistrate's order.

There was a lot of debate between Handa and CBI officials. The point of debate was that an arrested person cannot be transferred from the jurisdiction of one court to another. Indira Gandhi also refused to get up from the culvert after knowing the legal situation. Meanwhile, her supporters gathered there also got agitated and started shouting slogans. He asked what law has the government changed to take Badkhal. After half an hour, the CBI officials then agreed to return him to Delhi.