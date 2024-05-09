IND-W vs BAN-W: Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh power India women to sweep T20I series 5-0

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian women cricket team players against Bangladesh in Sylhet on May 9, 2024

Indian women's cricket team recorded another easy 21-run win to beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In-form spinner Radha Yadav produced another match-winning display to lead the Women in Blue to a 5-0 clean sweep against rivals.

Indian batters finally produced their best performance to post a 156/5 total with Dayalan Hemalatha top-scoring with 37 runs off 28 balls. Bangladesh kept the game alive in the early stages but Radha picked three wickets for 24 to restrict the hosts to a 135/6 total. This was India's fifth clean sweep in T20I cricket history and third against Bangladesh.

The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored crucial 33 runs and finished the five-match series as the highest run-scorer. Radha emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in five innings and won the Player of the Series award.

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav.

