Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W: Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh power India women to sweep T20I series 5-0

IND-W vs BAN-W: Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh power India women to sweep T20I series 5-0

IND-W vs BAN-W 5th T20I: Dayalan Hemalatha top-scored with 37 off 28 and the young wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh smashed 28* off just 17 balls to help India women post a 156 total while batting first against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 23:10 IST
Indian women cricket team
Image Source : BCCI/X Indian women cricket team players against Bangladesh in Sylhet on May 9, 2024

Indian women's cricket team recorded another easy 21-run win to beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In-form spinner Radha Yadav produced another match-winning display to lead the Women in Blue to a 5-0 clean sweep against rivals.

Indian batters finally produced their best performance to post a 156/5 total with Dayalan Hemalatha top-scoring with 37 runs off 28 balls. Bangladesh kept the game alive in the early stages but Radha picked three wickets for 24 to restrict the hosts to a 135/6 total. This was India's fifth clean sweep in T20I cricket history and third against Bangladesh.

The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored crucial 33 runs and finished the five-match series as the highest run-scorer. Radha emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in five innings and won the Player of the Series award.

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav.

Related Stories
IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 prediction

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 prediction

Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024; former World Cup winner included

Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024; former World Cup winner included

Virat Kohli narrowly misses his century after matching KL Rahul's unique IPL milestone

Virat Kohli narrowly misses his century after matching KL Rahul's unique IPL milestone

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement