World Baking Day 2024: 5 delicious recipes to celebrate

World Baking Day, celebrated annually on the third Sunday of May, falls on May 19th this year. It is a delightful occasion for baking enthusiasts around the globe. It’s a day dedicated to the art and joy of baking, encouraging both novice and experienced bakers to roll up their sleeves and create something delicious. Whether you’re baking for yourself, your family, or to share with friends, here are five scrumptious recipes to help you celebrate World Baking Day 2024 in the most delicious way possible.

Classic Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Image Source : GOOGLEClassic Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup whole milk

Buttercream Frosting:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

4 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp heavy cream

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients in three parts, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Divide the batter evenly among the cupcake liners and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. For the frosting, beat the butter until creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar, then mix in the vanilla and cream until you reach your desired consistency. Frost the cooled cupcakes and enjoy!

Decadent Chocolate Brownies

Image Source : GOOGLEDecadent Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease an 8-inch square baking pan. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Beat in cocoa, flour, salt, and baking powder. Spread the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes. Do not overbake. Allow to cool before cutting into squares.

Lemon Drizzle Cake

Image Source : GOOGLELemon Drizzle Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 cups self-rising flour

Zest of 2 lemons

1/2 cup milk

Lemon Drizzle:

Juice of 2 lemons

3/4 cup granulated sugar

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a loaf pan. Cream the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the flour and lemon zest, then mix in the milk. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. For the drizzle, mix the lemon juice and sugar. Pour over the hot cake and allow to cool in the pan.

Rustic Apple Pie

Image Source : GOOGLERustic Apple Pie

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

2/3 cup shortening

6-7 tbsp cold water

6 cups thinly sliced peeled apples

3/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). In a bowl, combine the flour and salt. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Divide in half. On a floured surface, roll out one-half of the dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer dough to pie plate. In a large bowl, toss the apples with sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Pour into crust and dot with butter. Roll out the remaining dough to place over the filling. Trim, seal, and flute edges. Cut slits in top. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Image Source : GOOGLEChewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup raisins

Instructions: