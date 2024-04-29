Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi poll body denies ban on AAP campaign song

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP AAP launches campaign song 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi, has denied the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claim that the Election Commission had banned its Lok Sabha campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge' song. The poll body said that the party has been asked to make changes as per the rules.

In response to the AAP application seeking permission to use the song and video, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the office raised objections and asked the party to make changes to its song and resubmit it for certification. AAP submitted the application on April 25, and the response was received on Saturday.

The AAP, however, accused the poll body of attempting to ban the song in response to a complaint from the BJP.

The AAP launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' on April 25. The song, written and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was introduced in Delhi by party leaders during an event held at the AAP headquarters. The party's Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting).

