Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sanju Samson on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in elite list

Sanju Samson on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in elite list

Rajasthan Royals have already qualified for the playoffs but to seal their position in top two, they will have to win at least one win game. Sanju Samson would love to do it against Punjab Kings and in the process, also go past a special landmark in the shortest format of the game.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 14:53 IST
IPL 2024, Sanju Samson
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has bossed the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat. He has led from the front for the Rajasthan Royals scoring 486 runs at an average of 60.75 and a strike rate of 158.3 and has also secured his place in India's T20 World Cup squad for the first time in his career. The Royals are set to face Punjab Kings in Guwahati today in the 65th match of the season and Samson has a chance to sit in the league of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli in the format.

The skipper of RR has so far smacked 297 sixes in T20 cricket in his 269-match career scoring 6676 runs with three centuries and 45 fifties to his name. Samson needs only three sixes to complete 300 maximums in T20s and become the seventh Indian player to do so in the format. Looking at his current form and his ability to hit sixes, it looks certain that Samson will be able to reach the landmark in the game against Punjab itself.

Rohit Sharma is on top of this list among Indian players having smacked 507 sixes so far while Virat Kohli is next with 404 maximums to his name. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul are other Indian batters with more than 300 sixes in the format.

Indian players with most sixes in T20 cricket

Related Stories
Playing T20 World Cup but not Tests - England fast bowler ruled out of action in red-ball cricket

Playing T20 World Cup but not Tests - England fast bowler ruled out of action in red-ball cricket

IPL 2024 witnesses all-time six-hitting record in tournament's history

IPL 2024 witnesses all-time six-hitting record in tournament's history

Punjab Kings suffer major blow as ace speedster flies back home with injury

Punjab Kings suffer major blow as ace speedster flies back home with injury

Player Sixes
Rohit Sharma 507
Virat Kohli 404
MS Dhoni 337
Suresh Raina 325
Suryakumar Yadav 312
KL Rahul 308
Sanju Samson 297

Interestingly, with Lucknow Super Giants almost knocked out of IPL 2024, there is no chance of KL Rahul adding more to his sixes and Samson might go past in this aspect. In fact, Rahul hasn't been picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup as well with Samson being preferred as one of the wicketkeepers. The latter can climb the ladder significantly in terms of hitting sixes as there is every chance of Samson featuring in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement