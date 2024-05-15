Sanju Samson on cusp of joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has bossed the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat. He has led from the front for the Rajasthan Royals scoring 486 runs at an average of 60.75 and a strike rate of 158.3 and has also secured his place in India's T20 World Cup squad for the first time in his career. The Royals are set to face Punjab Kings in Guwahati today in the 65th match of the season and Samson has a chance to sit in the league of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli in the format.

The skipper of RR has so far smacked 297 sixes in T20 cricket in his 269-match career scoring 6676 runs with three centuries and 45 fifties to his name. Samson needs only three sixes to complete 300 maximums in T20s and become the seventh Indian player to do so in the format. Looking at his current form and his ability to hit sixes, it looks certain that Samson will be able to reach the landmark in the game against Punjab itself.

Rohit Sharma is on top of this list among Indian players having smacked 507 sixes so far while Virat Kohli is next with 404 maximums to his name. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul are other Indian batters with more than 300 sixes in the format.

Indian players with most sixes in T20 cricket

Player Sixes Rohit Sharma 507 Virat Kohli 404 MS Dhoni 337 Suresh Raina 325 Suryakumar Yadav 312 KL Rahul 308 Sanju Samson 297

Interestingly, with Lucknow Super Giants almost knocked out of IPL 2024, there is no chance of KL Rahul adding more to his sixes and Samson might go past in this aspect. In fact, Rahul hasn't been picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup as well with Samson being preferred as one of the wicketkeepers. The latter can climb the ladder significantly in terms of hitting sixes as there is every chance of Samson featuring in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant.