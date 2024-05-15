Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
  4. India TV Opinion | Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release impact the Lok Sabha elections?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 17:42 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court on May 10 granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. Votes will be counted on June 4.

India TV also asked an opinion poll on the same issue, 'Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release impact the Lok Sabha elections?' While 76% of people thought that the CM's release would not impact the Lok Sabha elections, 21% were of the view that it might turn the tables for AAP and dampen BJP's prospects in Delhi and eat into Congress' vote share.   India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll on Delhi CM Kejriwal's release

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll on Delhi CM Kejriwal's release

